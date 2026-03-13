The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

The Epstein-style Kompromat is not restricted to some local sadistic pedophiles, this type of Kompromat is standard operating procedure for virtually every nation’s intelligence service. In this instance, the Kompromat was embarked on at perhaps the largest scale ever, to establish absolute control over the ENTIRE business, government and military establishment in all nations soon to be captured into the "israel" Empire. So now, it was not just Epstein’s use of this Kompromat to extort millions from his victims, it was the coming “israel” Empire building its control over nations and, on top of that, the little men behind the curtain increasing their power of control over the entire world through the manipulation of debt finance. Those behind the curtain need your attention, not the compromised elite who fell for the honey-traps. See https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/whos-in-charge

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
9h

The photograph is a study in facial expressions. Contrast Epstein's sly, smug, self-confident smile with Maxwell's frozen grimace. He looks like the millionaire who swallowed the schoolgirl; she looks terrified.

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