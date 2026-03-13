If you think the U.S. government exists to protect its people, think again. A secretive transnational elite—the Epstein class—has transformed the state into an apparatus of predation, targeting ordinary citizens while operating above the law. This is not scandal or conspiracy theory. This is class rule exposed.

The United States is often sold to its citizens as a “democracy,” a society where laws exist to protect everyone equally. But Marxist-Leninist-Maoist analysis compels us to cut through this veneer: the state is never neutral. Its monopoly on violence and enforcement exists to protect the interests of the ruling class. In the modern era, that ruling class is not simply domestic corporate owners or politicians. It has morphed into a globalized oligarchy whose tentacles reach across borders, leveraging wealth, information, and influence to shape governance in their favor. At the apex of this network, we find what I term the Epstein class—a constellation of financiers, politicians, and enablers whose crimes extend from the sexual exploitation of minors to theft, political coercion, and targeted murder.

The Epstein class is not a rogue element. It is a crystallized expression of late-stage capitalism, a class that has effectively outsourced governance to itself while hollowing out the state’s protective functions for the proletariat. Intelligence agencies, the military, law enforcement, and judicial bodies are co-opted or intimidated into compliance, enabling crimes to be committed with impunity. Assets are stripped from citizens, reputations destroyed, and lives ended—all under the protective umbrella of institutional authority.

This phenomenon illustrates a critical Marxist principle: class violence is structural, not accidental. What appears as scandal or moral failing is in fact the machinery of exploitation operating at its most extreme. The Epstein class leverages blackmail, bribery, and corporate capture to manipulate government institutions. Judges, prosecutors, and federal agencies are not acting independently; they are operating as enforcers of elite priorities.

Consider how the state functions in practice. When a scandal involves high-level individuals, investigations are delayed, evidence disappears, and cases are quietly dropped. Whistleblowers face intimidation, exile, or character assassination. When wealth and influence intersect with access to intelligence networks, the state itself becomes a tool of predation rather than protection. In this sense, the Epstein class demonstrates how capitalist power is reproduced not just economically but institutionally.

This is primitive accumulation on steroids, modernized for the 21st century. Marx’s concept of primitive accumulation—land stolen, labor coerced, wealth concentrated—finds a new expression in the Epstein network. Human lives are commodified, intimacy weaponized, and social trust eroded. Ordinary citizens become disposable, their vulnerabilities monetized or exploited for leverage against other elites. Meanwhile, financial instruments, legal loopholes, and private contractors shield perpetrators from consequence. The state’s monopoly on violence is thus selectively applied: neutral toward elite crime, brutal toward the oppressed.

The implications for revolutionary praxis are profound. If the state can be so thoroughly weaponized against the people by a class of predators, then any attempt to rely on the existing institutions for protection is futile. Dual power—the construction of parallel systems of governance, security, and social support—is not just theory; it is an existential necessity. Revolutionary forces must organize autonomous networks capable of education, justice, and defense, operating outside of the compromised structures of the official state.

Understanding the Epstein class also requires situating it in the context of imperialism. These networks do not confine their predation to the U.S. They operate globally, using U.S. military and intelligence power to enforce their agenda abroad while accumulating wealth and influence. The wars in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are not isolated events but part of the same structural logic: state power funneled toward elite enrichment and global control. Domestically, this manifests as surveillance, financial extraction, and targeted repression. Internationally, it manifests as bombing, sanctions, and proxy wars. Both are tools in the same strategy: consolidate the Epstein class’s dominance while neutralizing any potential opposition.

From a revolutionary perspective, exposing this class is insufficient. Marxist-Leninist-Maoist praxis demands concrete strategies for dismantling the mechanisms of elite power. That begins with education: citizens must understand that institutions do not serve them, and that rule of law is a smokescreen for structural exploitation. This is followed by building autonomous structures: cooperative economics, community defense, political education, and alternative justice systems. Only by creating the material and organizational capacity to operate outside of elite-controlled structures can revolutionary forces protect themselves and the people they serve.

The case of Jeffrey Epstein is illustrative, but the pattern is systemic. It reveals the anatomy of class power: financiers, celebrities, politicians, and intelligence operatives cooperating to manipulate the state and society for elite benefit. Wealth is concentrated, crimes are normalized, and accountability is suppressed. To call this a “scandal” is to misunderstand its systemic nature; it is the everyday operation of capitalism in its most parasitic form.

It is also critical to note the ideological dimension. The Epstein class thrives because ideology masks their operations. Media narratives frame perpetrators as aberrations or victims of circumstance, obscuring the structural role of class. Citizens are encouraged to moralize rather than politicize. This is why independent analysis, grounded in class struggle and revolutionary theory, is indispensable. Without understanding the structural roots of this predation, activism is reduced to moral outrage with no strategic teeth.

Moreover, the Epstein class demonstrates the intersection of sexual exploitation, economic plunder, and state violence. These are not separate phenomena; they are mutually reinforcing mechanisms of control. Sexual blackmail ensures loyalty and silence among political and corporate elites. Financial control and market manipulation enforce compliance among the broader population. State violence intimidates and neutralizes dissent. Together, they form a cohesive system of oppression that is both vertical—protecting elite interests—and horizontal—spreading terror and extraction across society.

What then is the revolutionary takeaway? First, acknowledge the depth and coordination of elite power. Do not underestimate the sophistication with which the Epstein class operates: they are adept at using both formal institutions and informal networks to consolidate power. Second, reject liberal illusions of justice or accountability. Courts, police, and regulators are structurally compromised; reliance on them is strategic self-harm. Third, prioritize building dual power structures capable of sustaining society independently of elite-controlled institutions. Education, food distribution, healthcare, security, and political organization are all arenas in which revolutionary forces must create autonomous capacity. Fourth, propagate consciousness: citizens must see the state for what it is and understand the mechanisms of elite predation. Without political education, dual power networks cannot survive.

The Epstein class also provides a stark warning about imperialism’s domestic consequences. When state apparatus is outsourced to globalized elites, ordinary citizens experience the violence of predation firsthand. Surveillance, asset seizure, and targeted harassment are not exceptional—they are the baseline. The U.S. government’s interventions abroad mirror this dynamic: violence for extraction, pretextual narratives to obscure exploitation, and systemic impunity for those wielding power. Class rule is not optional; it is operationalized through the coercive instruments of the state.

In conclusion, the Epstein class is a case study in the contemporary mechanics of class violence. Its operations are global, systemic, and institutionalized. Ordinary citizens are treated as disposable, while elite perpetrators navigate the law and state apparatus with impunity. This is not scandal; it is structural reality. The only response that matches the scale of the problem is revolutionary: dual power, autonomous organization, and relentless class-conscious education. Until such structures exist, the Epstein class—and others like it—will continue to weaponize the state to enrich themselves at the expense of human life and dignity.

The revolutionary path is clear. The state is compromised. Elite networks are entrenched. Citizens are vulnerable. Building autonomous structures, raising class consciousness, and dismantling instruments of elite power is not optional—it is necessary for survival.