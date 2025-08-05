The birth of the United States was predicated on twin crimes: the genocide of Indigenous nations and the enslavement of African peoples. This foundation of racial capitalism has evolved over 250 years into a sophisticated system of global domination, where the U.S. state functions as the armed guardian of bourgeois interests worldwide. When we assert that America "props up global capitalism," we refer to its systematic enforcement of an economic order that privileges capital accumulation over human need. Similarly, its reputation for "crushing dissent" reflects not occasional excesses but the fundamental requirements of maintaining this exploitative system.

Marxist theory understands the modern imperialist state as capitalism's most developed political form. The U.S. exemplifies this through its trinity of control: military hegemony, financial dictatorship, and ideological manufacture. Washington's network of 800 foreign military bases constitutes not a defensive perimeter but an offensive matrix for capital expansion. Historical examples abound, from the 1953 Iranian coup that secured BP's oil interests to the ongoing plunder of Bolivia's lithium reserves. These are not isolated incidents but manifestations of a system that must continuously externalize its crises through primitive accumulation abroad.

The financial architecture of modern imperialism reveals equally brutal mechanics. Through the IMF and World Bank, the U.S. enforces structural adjustment programs that transform sovereign nations into debtors' prisons. The weaponization of SWIFT payments and unilateral sanctions constitutes economic warfare against any state attempting autonomous development. This financial repression complements the physical violence of regime change operations, which have toppled over fifty governments since 1945. The Jakarta Method - the mass extermination of leftists in Indonesia - demonstrated how anti-communist terror could be deployed to create ideal investment climates for multinational capital.

Domestically, the repressive apparatus manifests through carceral expansion and the neutralization of radical movements. Mass incarceration functions as a racialized system of labor discipline and social control, with Black Americans imprisoned at five times the rate of white citizens. The FBI's Counterintelligence Program never truly ended; it merely adapted to surveil and disrupt Black liberation, indigenous resistance, and labor organizing. Anti-protest laws in thirty states criminalize dissent while unionization rates stagnate under relentless corporate opposition.

The supreme irony lies in American accusations of authoritarianism against socialist states. While Washington bombs weddings in Yemen and sanctions medicine in Venezuela, China hasn't waged foreign war in over four decades. The U.S. incarcerates a quarter of the world's prisoners despite comprising only 4% of its population. This projection of America's own characteristics onto geopolitical rivals constitutes ideological warfare, designed to obscure the fundamental contradiction: that liberal democracy under capitalism is dictatorship by the bourgeoisie.

Final Thought: Imperialism in its death throes grows more dangerous, not less. Our task is to build the organizational capacity to survive its violence and replace its logic. The alternative to U.S. hegemony isn't Chinese dominance but international socialism.

