The Dialectics of Destruction

David Elliott
Aug 7

Intellectually I follow you and agree with you that capitalism has veered off into unacceptable levels of dominance and exclusivity over the last couple of hundred years. Communism, through social capital rather than financial - quickly found the same route for its elites and duly failed when the masses were finally able to demand their capital back.

So is socialism the middle ground here? Is it the rosé in between the white of (capital) exclusivism and the red of communism? Well yes, I suppose generally it is. But there are two other ‘isms’ that no one speaks of and I would like to mention them.

The first of these alternative systems I call pragmatism. In this capital-free environment all transactions are conducted on the basis of need/interest and availability. I guess it’s how things were before the banks came along.

The fourth system isn’t a system but a state. It’s a state in which the true value of things is appreciated and everything is inspired by the notion of fulfillment. It’s as in the natural world.

All this to preface the essence of what I would say which is that no matter which of the first three ‘systems’ dominate it will not work well without the fourth. (But could still work quite well with it as in a ‘benevolent exclusivity or dictatorship’ or ‘enlightened socialism’).

And this is the source of our problem today; the natural way - the indigenous way - is being systematically sought out and destroyed by those lacking its qualities in the dominant system.

Bring it back into ‘power’ as we must do with our environments holds the only hope for us.

Joseph Cullen
Aug 5

Excellent analysis from the left clearly put forth! Keep it coming.

