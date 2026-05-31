For more than five centuries, the world has lived under a global order constructed through European colonial conquest and later maintained through U.S. imperial dominance. The institutions, borders, inequalities, wars, and economic structures that define modern life did not emerge naturally. They were built through five hundred years of violence, accumulation, and class power. Yet history is not finished. The contradictions of capitalism are deepening, Western hegemony is weakening, and humanity stands at the threshold of a new historical period whose outcome remains undecided.

Understanding the World Through Historical Materialism

One of the greatest weaknesses of mainstream political analysis is its tendency to examine events in isolation. Wars are treated as discrete crises. Economic recessions are treated as technical failures. Poverty is treated as an unfortunate social condition. Political instability is treated as the result of bad leaders or corrupt governments.

Historical materialism rejects this fragmented view.

Societies develop according to material conditions and the contradictions that emerge within them. The modern world cannot be understood by examining contemporary events alone. It must be understood as the product of centuries of economic development, class struggle, colonial conquest, and imperial expansion.

The modern international order did not appear overnight. It emerged through a long historical process that transformed the entire planet into a single interconnected system dominated by capital.

To understand where humanity is going, we must first understand how it arrived here.

Colonialism and the Birth of the Capitalist World System

The rise of European colonialism was not merely a story of exploration or national ambition. It was one of the foundational processes through which capitalism established itself as a global system.

Beginning in the late fifteenth century, European powers expanded across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. Indigenous societies were conquered, territories seized, and economies reorganized around the needs of emerging capitalist centers.

This process generated enormous wealth.

Gold and silver extracted from the Americas fueled European commerce. The transatlantic slave trade supplied labor for plantation economies producing commodities for international markets. Colonial territories provided raw materials, agricultural products, and captive markets for European industry.

The wealth accumulated through colonial expansion played a decisive role in the development of capitalism itself.

Marx described this process as primitive accumulation: the violent separation of producers from their means of production and the concentration of wealth necessary for capitalist development.

The industrial revolution did not emerge in a vacuum. It was built upon centuries of colonial extraction.

The prosperity of the imperial centers and the impoverishment of colonized regions developed together. They were not separate phenomena but interconnected outcomes of the same historical process.

The Transition from Colonialism to Imperialism

By the late nineteenth century, capitalism had entered a new stage.

Competition increasingly gave way to monopoly. Financial institutions became more powerful. Industrial enterprises merged into enormous concentrations of capital. Investment opportunities increasingly required access to foreign markets and resources.

Lenin identified this transformation as imperialism, the highest stage of capitalism.

Imperialism represented more than aggressive foreign policy. It reflected structural changes within capitalism itself.

Capital increasingly sought profits beyond national borders. Powerful states became instruments through which dominant economic interests secured access to resources, markets, labor, and strategic territories.

The partition of Africa, colonial wars throughout Asia, and the growing rivalry among European powers reflected these dynamics.

The First World War was not simply a diplomatic failure. It was the violent expression of competition among imperial powers seeking to redivide the world.

The twentieth century became a century of immense upheaval because the contradictions of imperialism had reached a breaking point.

The Rise of U.S. Hegemony

The devastation of two world wars fundamentally altered the balance of power.

European colonial empires emerged weakened and increasingly incapable of maintaining direct control over their possessions. Anti-colonial movements gained momentum throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

At the same time, the United States emerged as the dominant capitalist power.

The postwar international order was constructed around institutions that reflected this new reality. The dollar became the central global reserve currency. International financial institutions shaped development strategies throughout much of the world. Military alliances extended American influence across multiple continents.

Formal colonialism gradually declined.

Imperialism did not.

Instead, domination increasingly operated through indirect mechanisms.

Financial leverage, debt structures, sanctions, military partnerships, intelligence operations, multinational corporations, and international institutions often proved more efficient than direct colonial administration.

Political independence frequently failed to produce genuine economic sovereignty.

Flags changed.

Governments changed.

Constitutions changed.

Yet many underlying relationships of dependency remained intact.

The structure of global capitalism continued to concentrate wealth and power within a relatively small number of dominant centers.

The Myth of Equal Development

One of the most powerful ideological narratives promoted by liberal capitalism is the belief that all countries begin the race of development from roughly similar positions.

History demonstrates otherwise.

Many formerly colonized nations entered independence burdened by profound structural disadvantages.

Their economies had been organized around extraction rather than industrialization. Infrastructure frequently served export industries rather than domestic development. Educational systems remained underdeveloped. Political institutions were often designed for control rather than democratic participation.

These conditions were not accidental.

They were products of colonial rule.

This does not mean that history mechanically determines outcomes. Different societies have achieved dramatically different results despite similar colonial experiences.

However, recognizing political agency is not the same as ignoring historical conditions.

A runner beginning a race with chains on their ankles is not participating under the same conditions as one starting unencumbered.

The inequalities visible today often reflect inequalities embedded in the formation of the modern world itself.

Why Colonialism Alone Cannot Explain Everything

A serious revolutionary analysis must avoid reducing all contemporary problems to colonial history.

Such reductionism ultimately weakens rather than strengthens our understanding.

Historical structures matter enormously, but they do not determine every outcome.

Countries with comparable experiences of foreign domination have followed dramatically different development paths.

This reality highlights the importance of class struggle, political organization, state capacity, and revolutionary leadership.

The experience of China is particularly significant.

After enduring foreign intervention, internal fragmentation, warlordism, invasion, civil war, and extreme poverty, China transformed itself into one of the most important economic powers in history.

This transformation cannot be explained solely through colonial legacies.

It requires analysis of political strategy, state power, social organization, and developmental planning.

Maoism offers a crucial insight here.

History creates objective conditions.

Human beings act within those conditions.

Contradictions create possibilities, but outcomes depend upon struggle.

The masses make history.

Structures constrain action, but they do not eliminate agency.

The Role of the Comprador Class

One of the most important concepts for understanding post-colonial development is the role of comprador elites.

Throughout much of the Global South, segments of the ruling class became closely linked to foreign capital.

Their economic interests aligned less with national development than with maintaining integration into global systems of accumulation.

Such classes frequently support privatization, resource extraction, austerity, and policies favorable to international investors while opposing movements that threaten established property relations.

As a result, formal independence often coexists with continuing economic dependency.

The contradiction is clear.

A nation may possess political sovereignty while lacking meaningful control over its economic destiny.

This remains one of the central challenges confronting many developing societies today.

Technology, Capital, and the Future of Production

The twenty-first century has introduced new dimensions to these historical contradictions.

Technological development has expanded productive capacity to unprecedented levels.

Humanity possesses the technical ability to provide adequate food, housing, healthcare, education, transportation, and communication for the overwhelming majority of the global population.

Yet deprivation persists.

This contradiction lies at the heart of contemporary capitalism.

The issue is not a lack of productive capability.

The issue is ownership.

Under capitalism, production is organized primarily according to profitability rather than social need.

Technological innovation therefore operates within the constraints of capital accumulation.

Artificial intelligence, automation, digital platforms, and data monopolies represent new frontiers of capitalist development. They offer enormous productive possibilities while simultaneously creating new forms of concentration and control.

The contradiction between social production and private appropriation becomes increasingly visible as technology advances.

Humanity becomes more capable of collective abundance while remaining trapped within systems designed around private accumulation.

Multipolarity and the Crisis of Western Dominance

Perhaps the most significant geopolitical development of our era is the gradual decline of uncontested Western hegemony.

For much of the post-Cold War period, the United States occupied a uniquely dominant position within the international system.

That period appears to be ending.

The rise of China, the reassertion of Russia, the growing influence of regional powers, and the increasing confidence of countries throughout the Global South indicate a transition toward a more multipolar world.

This development does not automatically signify socialism.

Nor does it eliminate exploitation or class contradiction.

However, it does represent a significant weakening of the unipolar order that characterized the late twentieth century.

From a Marxist perspective, this reflects deeper shifts within the global balance of economic and political power.

The world system is entering a new phase.

The precise character of that phase remains uncertain.

What Comes Next?

The most important question is not whether capitalism faces contradictions.

It clearly does.

The question is how those contradictions will be resolved.

History offers no guarantees.

The future could involve new forms of capitalist adaptation. It could involve intensified geopolitical conflict. It could involve ecological crisis. It could involve socialist transformation. Most likely, it will involve elements of several of these tendencies unfolding simultaneously.

What can be said with confidence is that the era of unquestioned Western supremacy is ending.

The structures established through five centuries of colonialism and imperialism are increasingly challenged by new economic realities and shifting balances of power.

Whether humanity advances toward greater equality and collective development or descends into intensified conflict depends upon struggles occurring in the present.

No historical law guarantees liberation.

Liberation must be fought for.

Conclusion: The End of an Era and the Beginning of Another

Five centuries of European colonial expansion and subsequent U.S.-led imperial dominance profoundly shaped the modern world.

The inequalities that define contemporary global society cannot be understood without examining the historical processes that created them.

Colonial conquest, slavery, imperialism, and capitalist accumulation produced a world characterized by uneven development and persistent hierarchies of power.

At the same time, historical structures do not operate independently of human action.

Political struggle matters.

Organization matters.

State power matters.

Revolutionary movements matter.

The future will not emerge automatically from the contradictions of capitalism.

It will emerge through the struggles of classes, nations, and peoples seeking to shape the direction of history.

Historical materialism teaches that no social order is permanent.

Feudalism appeared eternal until it collapsed.

Colonial empires appeared invincible until they disintegrated.

The unipolar moment appeared permanent until its foundations began to erode.

Capitalism itself is a historical system, not a law of nature.

The central question of the twenty-first century is therefore not whether change is coming.

It is who will direct that change, in whose interests it will occur, and what kind of world will emerge from the contradictions now reshaping the global order.

Sources and Further Reading

Hickel, Jason. The Divide: A Brief Guide to Global Inequality and Its Solutions. London: Windmill Books, 2018.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism. Moscow: Progress Publishers, 1939.

Mao Zedong. Selected Works of Mao Tse-tung. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, various editions.

Marx, Karl. Capital: A Critique of Political Economy, Volume I. New York: International Publishers, 1967.

Prashad, Vijay. The Darker Nations: A People’s History of the Third World. New York: The New Press, 2007.

Robinson, William I. A Theory of Global Capitalism. Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 2004.

Rodney, Walter. How Europe Underdeveloped Africa. London: Bogle-L’Ouverture Publications, 1972.

Wallerstein, Immanuel. The Modern World-System. Berkeley: University of California Press, 2011.