The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
2d

Another cogent piece, Mr. Murphy. Thanks.

You ask the right questions and I share your uncertainty.

My pessimism lies in the global reach that colonises and reduces minds in the way a virus or parasite works; it offers convenience and instant gratification that is so seductive (understandably) to constituencies in the global south as well as among the increasingly lobotomised Western masses.

I hope this pessimism will wane as the system collapses further, increasingly unable to offer these things along with the increasingly obvious psychopathy and deceits of our so-called leaders.

I have not lost hope and like you, see the possibilities in what is emerging.

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MB's avatar
MB
2d

Contemporary society is characterized by technofeudalism, a state in which a dominant tech oligarchy replicates structural dynamics reminiscent of the Middle Ages.

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