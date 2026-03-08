The U.S. government may be primed to drop bombs and escalate violence abroad, but at home, the people aren’t buying it. Across generations, Americans are rejecting the narrative of patriotic duty that fuels imperial war. The empire is losing its social license—and the youngest Americans are leading the charge.

The Data That Breaks the Myth

A March 2026 NPR/PBS News/Marist poll lays bare the generational split over U.S. military action in Iran. The numbers are striking:

Generation Z (ages 18–25/29): Only 24% support the war, with ~62% opposing . The youngest generation is decisively anti-imperialist, rejecting the violence of empire.

Millennials (26–42/44): 36% support , while 51–58% oppose . Solid majorities are refusing to buy the hawkish propaganda.

Generation X (43–58/59): 40% support , ~52–53% oppose . Years of Cold War and post‑9/11 conditioning temper opposition, but the majority still rejects escalation.

Boomers and Older (60+): 39% support, ~52–53% oppose. Even the so-called “war generation” shows that support is lukewarm at best.

This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a clear signal that the empire’s domestic base for war is eroding. Across all age groups, opposition outpaces support, showing that the U.S. military-industrial complex no longer commands unchallenged legitimacy.

Why This Matters

The generational divide is more than just numbers. It’s a reflection of lived experience and growing skepticism toward imperial narratives. Younger Americans—shaped by decades of endless wars, economic precarity, and digital transparency—see clearly that U.S. interventions abroad are for profit, resources, and geopolitical control, not for “freedom” or “democracy.”

Meanwhile, older generations, despite residual conditioning from past conflicts, are no longer reliably rallying behind the flag. The supposed patriotic consensus that has historically enabled imperial adventures is fracturing.

This fracture is a revolutionary opening. It shows that the empire cannot operate without social consent—and that consent is waning across the board.

The Takeaway

The U.S. war machine faces a legitimacy crisis unlike any it has seen in decades. From Gen Z to Boomers, Americans are rejecting war with Iran. The empire’s propaganda, its threats, and its militarized spectacle cannot paper over this divide. For socialists, revolutionaries, and anti-war activists, this is not a moment to sit idle. This is a moment to mobilize, educate, and escalate anti-imperialist action.

