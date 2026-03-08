The Empire’s Generational Divide: America Against Its Own War in Iran
New polls reveal a historic fracture—young Americans overwhelmingly reject imperial aggression, exposing the decay of U.S. war legitimacy.
The U.S. government may be primed to drop bombs and escalate violence abroad, but at home, the people aren’t buying it. Across generations, Americans are rejecting the narrative of patriotic duty that fuels imperial war. The empire is losing its social license—and the youngest Americans are leading the charge.
The Data That Breaks the Myth
A March 2026 NPR/PBS News/Marist poll lays bare the generational split over U.S. military action in Iran. The numbers are striking:
Generation Z (ages 18–25/29): Only 24% support the war, with ~62% opposing. The youngest generation is decisively anti-imperialist, rejecting the violence of empire.
Millennials (26–42/44): 36% support, while 51–58% oppose. Solid majorities are refusing to buy the hawkish propaganda.
Generation X (43–58/59): 40% support, ~52–53% oppose. Years of Cold War and post‑9/11 conditioning temper opposition, but the majority still rejects escalation.
Boomers and Older (60+): 39% support, ~52–53% oppose. Even the so-called “war generation” shows that support is lukewarm at best.
This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a clear signal that the empire’s domestic base for war is eroding. Across all age groups, opposition outpaces support, showing that the U.S. military-industrial complex no longer commands unchallenged legitimacy.
Why This Matters
The generational divide is more than just numbers. It’s a reflection of lived experience and growing skepticism toward imperial narratives. Younger Americans—shaped by decades of endless wars, economic precarity, and digital transparency—see clearly that U.S. interventions abroad are for profit, resources, and geopolitical control, not for “freedom” or “democracy.”
Meanwhile, older generations, despite residual conditioning from past conflicts, are no longer reliably rallying behind the flag. The supposed patriotic consensus that has historically enabled imperial adventures is fracturing.
This fracture is a revolutionary opening. It shows that the empire cannot operate without social consent—and that consent is waning across the board.
The Takeaway
The U.S. war machine faces a legitimacy crisis unlike any it has seen in decades. From Gen Z to Boomers, Americans are rejecting war with Iran. The empire’s propaganda, its threats, and its militarized spectacle cannot paper over this divide. For socialists, revolutionaries, and anti-war activists, this is not a moment to sit idle. This is a moment to mobilize, educate, and escalate anti-imperialist action.
Sources & Further Reading:
Marist/NPR/PBS News Poll, March 2026
Popular support should not matter a wink when such wars of aggression are illegal in numerous ways and are war crimes and those supporting or acquiescing are also culpable in the crime. According to the Nuremberg final document, a war of aggression is the greatest war crime of all. International law is not ala carte. Exceptionalism is not an excuse.
Good to see that even us "old-timers" are against this war already.
Maybe we did learn something from Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan... after all?