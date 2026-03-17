The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
1h

Johnson and Krapivnik report:

5th Fleet HQ has been destroyed.

Prince Sultan airbase is heavily damaged.

al Udeid airbase was abandoned.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynjQnvan-dc

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

Excellent commentary on why Kaine's 3 points are failing, here, by Scott Ritter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jZtAOQDqV4

See also: https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/how-to-really-end-the-war

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