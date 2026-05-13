The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
21h

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when they couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time.

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3 replies by William Murphy and others
Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
21h

Planned systemic liquidation. This is another facet of the War against us - the People.

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