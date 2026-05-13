The American people are living through a historical rupture that most still struggle to name.

Every day the signs intensify. Infrastructure decays while billionaires launch vanity rockets into orbit. Entire generations drown in debt while financial markets soar to artificial highs disconnected from material reality. Housing becomes unattainable, healthcare becomes predatory, education becomes indentured servitude, and political discourse collapses into theatrical spectacle devoid of substance. Meanwhile the ruling class insists that this is somehow “the strongest economy in history.”

The contradiction is impossible to hide now.

What millions are beginning to sense—often instinctively before theoretically—is that the United States no longer functions as a national project designed to develop society. It functions as an extraction mechanism. The state increasingly resembles a hollowed shell whose primary purpose is the transfer of wealth upward into the hands of finance capital, technological monopolies, and transnational oligarchic networks.

This is why the political system appears simultaneously absurd, chaotic, and strangely deliberate. It is not merely incompetence. It is not simply corruption. It is the visible expression of a dying imperial model colliding with the limits of historical development itself.

The Crisis Beneath the Spectacle

Many describe this process as a “controlled demolition” of the American Empire. The phrase is emotionally compelling because people recognize that something fundamental is being dismantled before their eyes. Yet the deeper reality is even more dangerous than conspiracy mythology suggests.

The empire is not being destroyed because a handful of evil individuals secretly wish to burn America down. The empire is being liquidated because the economic foundations that once sustained American global dominance are collapsing under the contradictions of capitalism itself.

This distinction matters enormously.

The liberal imagination still clings to the fantasy that the crisis can be solved through electoral adjustments, better leadership, or institutional reform. But the crisis is structural, systemic, and historical. The decay unfolding across the United States is not an accidental malfunction of capitalism. It is capitalism operating according to its internal logic during a period of imperial decline.

For decades the American ruling class maintained social stability through the immense wealth generated by postwar industrial supremacy. After the Second World War, the United States emerged as the undisputed center of global capitalism. Its industrial base dominated world production. Its currency became the foundation of international trade. Its military encircled the planet. Through this arrangement, the empire could simultaneously enrich capital while providing enough concessions to sections of the domestic working population to maintain legitimacy.

That era is over.

From Industrial Empire to Financial Extraction

The neoliberal period accelerated the destruction of the productive economy in favor of financial speculation and global labor arbitrage. Factories were gutted. Entire cities were abandoned. Industrial labor was outsourced across the Global South in pursuit of higher profit margins. Wall Street increasingly replaced manufacturing as the commanding center of economic power. Profit no longer emerged primarily from production but from debt, asset inflation, monopolization, and financial engineering.

The American bourgeoisie effectively cannibalized its own industrial foundation for short-term accumulation.

This process generated immense wealth for the ruling class while simultaneously eroding the material basis of national cohesion. Entire generations were transformed from producers into debt-dependent consumers trapped inside increasingly precarious labor conditions. Social mobility collapsed. Life expectancy stagnated. Infrastructure deteriorated. Political legitimacy fractured.

What we are witnessing now is the long-term consequence of that historical transformation.

Trump did not create this crisis. Trump is one of its political manifestations.

Both liberals and conservatives personalize systemic contradictions into individual morality plays. Liberals frame Trump as an aberration threatening democracy. Conservatives frame him as nationalist salvation. Both miss the underlying reality: a crisis of capitalist reproduction itself.

Trumpism emerged because the old neoliberal consensus no longer functions. Instead it produced mass immiseration, fragmentation, and alienation. Trump channels this into nationalism, culture war, and imperial nostalgia while leaving capitalist relations untouched.

The Rise of the Transnational Oligarchy

But the deeper irony is that significant sections of capital no longer fully commit to the national framework of accumulation.

The dominant sectors of contemporary capital are increasingly transnational rather than national. Their loyalty is not to populations, workers, or states, but to accumulation itself.

Financial capital flows globally. Technological monopolies operate across borders. Asset managers own infrastructure, housing, agriculture, communications, and logistics systems spanning continents. Their interests increasingly diverge from the social needs of any particular population.

The old industrial bourgeoisie required a relatively stable domestic society. Today’s rentier oligarchy often profits more from instability, scarcity, and privatization than from prosperity.

This is why capitalism increasingly resembles a parasitic system feeding on social collapse itself.

Healthcare becomes profitable when populations are sick. Housing becomes profitable when scarcity intensifies. Education becomes profitable when people are desperate. Media becomes profitable when polarization escalates. War becomes profitable. Ecological destruction becomes profitable. Social anxiety becomes profitable.

Late capitalism commodifies crisis itself.

The End of the Unipolar Moment

The empire can no longer sustainably deliver rising living standards because the global conditions that once enabled this are disappearing. The unipolar moment after the Soviet collapse is ending. China has emerged as a technological-industrial superpower. Eurasian integration challenges Western dominance. The Global South resists IMF-style subordination. Dedollarization slowly advances. Supply chains fragment. Multipolarity strengthens.

The American Empire still possesses enormous military and financial power, but hegemony is no longer uncontested.

This terrifies the ruling class because imperial dominance once provided the basis for domestic stability through global surplus extraction.

As these mechanisms weaken, internal contradictions intensify.

The result is a shift toward fortified techno-authoritarian capitalism.

The Construction of Techno-Feudalism

The emerging future is not democratic renewal but a system organized around surveillance, AI, automation, privatized infrastructure, and algorithmic governance. A society where vast populations become economically redundant while control concentrates.

Hyperscale data centers, AI monopolies, biometric systems, digital currencies, predictive policing, and privatized infrastructure are not isolated trends. They are the architecture of managed instability under declining empire.

Capitalism once expanded through new frontiers. Now those frontiers are shrinking:

Ecological limits intensify. Resources tighten. Climate instability accelerates. Multipolarity blocks expansion. Labor becomes resistant. Returns diminish.

Capital increasingly behaves like a dying organism consuming its own tissues.

Short-term extraction replaces long-term development.

The Contradictions of Collapse

Marx identified this tendency: capitalism undermines the conditions of its own reproduction. The American system now shows classic signs of hegemonic decline: political paralysis, elite fragmentation, collapsing legitimacy, rising militarism, spectacle replacing governance, and extreme inequality.

Culture reflects this too: repetition, nihilism, alienation, addiction, fragmentation.

A society built on commodification ultimately commodifies human life itself.

Yet the ruling class is not omnipotent. Capital is powerful but fragmented. Finance capital, tech monopolies, energy sectors, military industries, and nationalist factions do not share unified strategy.

Trumpism reflects these fractures.

The result is a ruling bloc increasingly unable to govern coherently.

The Interregnum and the Struggle Ahead

This creates instability but also possibility.

Gramsci captured it precisely: “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born.”

We are in an interregnum.

The liberal order decomposes without replacement. Reactionary forces fill the vacuum. Sections of capital attempt to build techno-feudal governance under permanent crisis conditions.

But these projects are unstable. Human beings cannot be governed indefinitely through algorithmic coercion, debt, and propaganda.

As conditions worsen, class conflict intensifies.

The question is no longer whether neoliberalism survives—it does not—but what emerges after its collapse.

Techno-authoritarianism? Ecological barbarism? Or renewed revolutionary organization?

These are no longer abstract questions. They are material forces shaping everyday life.

The empire is collapsing not from accident but from capitalist contradiction itself. The ruling class will attempt to preserve power even at the cost of mass destruction.

But history has its own logic.

No empire lasts forever. No ruling class remains invincible. No system survives once its contradictions become unmanageable.

The old world is cracking open.

The only question now is what forces will seize the opening.

Sources & Further Reading

Arrighi, Giovanni. The Long Twentieth Century: Money, Power, and the Origins of Our Times. Verso, 2010.

Baran, Paul A., and Paul M. Sweezy. Monopoly Capital: An Essay on the American Economic and Social Order. Monthly Review Press, 1966.

BlackRock Investment Institute. Geopolitical Fragmentation and the New World Order. BlackRock, 2025.

Foster, John Bellamy. The Return of Nature: Socialism and Ecology. Monthly Review Press, 2020.

Gramsci, Antonio. Selections from the Prison Notebooks. Edited and translated by Quintin Hoare and Geoffrey Nowell Smith, International Publishers, 1971.

Harvey, David. The New Imperialism. Oxford UP, 2005.

Hudson, Michael. Super Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of American Empire. 3rd ed., Pluto Press, 2021.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. Foreign Languages Press, 1939.

Mészáros, István. The Structural Crisis of Capital. Monthly Review Press, 2010.

Parenti, Michael. Against Empire. City Lights Books, 2005.

Robinson, William I. Global Capitalism and the Crisis of Humanity. Cambridge UP, 2014.

Sakellaropoulos, Spyros. The Political Economy of Contemporary Capitalism and Its Crisis. Palgrave Macmillan, 2018.

Smith, John. Imperialism in the Twenty-First Century: Globalization, Super-Exploitation, and Capitalism’s Final Crisis. Monthly Review Press, 2016.

Varoufakis, Yanis. Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism. Melville House, 2024.

Wallerstein, Immanuel. World-Systems Analysis: An Introduction. Duke UP, 2004.

Wood, Ellen Meiksins. Empire of Capital. Verso, 2005.