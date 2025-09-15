The Dialectics of Destruction

fav24
1d

I have been watching the decline of the US empire since the early 90s when I was reading Chomsky for the first time.

You only have to look at the USDebtclock site and use the Time Machine option to step back 20 years and step forward to see that “fumes” is generous. The US is living on momentum only and the BRICS are ready for the inevitable collapse of the US economy. The carnage to come will make today look like the good times.

The crash of US military power really stems from Vietnam Holocaust failure.

A determined people fought off the biggest military power in the world. They paid a massive price for it, but they did “win” their freedom. The nexus was broken and gorilla warfare that is asymmetric and the population is with you can and does “win” with huge body counts.

Every military adventure since has been a failure ultimately with a massive on the ground cost and massive waste of money funding useless wars.

It’s mainly been proxy wars since as holding the ground is too costly a body count for the US public. But unless you hold the ground you hold nothing.

Ukraine is a proxy war and the slaughter of Palestinians as a ritualised sacrifice is also a proxy war.

The musical chair momentum will stop… gods when it does the economic bomb fallout will be massive and world wide.

Then… well it truely is a new world order…

Metaphor Man
1d

Decline isn’t dramatic; it’s attritional, as allies hedge their bets and rivals quietly build alternatives

The American century isn’t dying with a bang—it’s leaking away, live-streamed & market-tracked while ordinary citizens reckon with inflation & shrinking relevance

That’s collapse

Not just a loss of power, but of prestige, influence, & faith

History is moving on

The US is no longer at the centre

Yet whether this will lead to a better world remains uncertain

History teaches that the fall of one empire invariably ushers in the rise of another

The demise of the American empire may simply set the stage for new powers to build their own order, for better or worse

An excellent piece

Thank you

