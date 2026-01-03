The United States has escalated military action against Venezuela without a declaration of war or public consent. This is not democracy failing — it is the dictatorship of capital functioning as intended. Venezuela is targeted not for moral reasons but because its sovereignty obstructs imperial control over oil, strategic minerals, and geopolitical dominance. Americans are not beneficiaries of this system; they are hostages to it. Empire operates above law, above democracy, and against the interests of ordinary people everywhere.

Introduction: When the Bombs Fall, the Lies Follow

The United States has begun attacking Venezuela. Not after a declaration of war. Not after a vote by Congress. Not after any meaningful consultation with the American people. Bombs fell first; justifications came later. This is not a bug in the so‑called democratic system — it is the system functioning exactly as designed.

We are told, endlessly, that the United States is a democracy. That wars are fought reluctantly. That violence abroad is an unfortunate necessity to defend freedom, stability, or some other hollow abstraction. Yet here we are again: a sovereign nation attacked, infrastructure bombed, leaders targeted, sanctions tightened, and the public treated as spectators rather than participants. No referendum. No consent. No accountability.

This is not democracy. It is the dictatorship of capital in motion.

War Without a Declaration: Empire’s Preferred Method

The U.S. Constitution is clear: only Congress has the power to declare war. In practice, this clause has been hollowed out to the point of irrelevance. The modern American empire wages war through “authorizations,” “operations,” “strikes,” “missions,” and “coalitions,” all carefully worded to avoid the political and legal consequences of admitting what is actually happening.

Venezuela fits perfectly into this pattern. Military action is framed as law enforcement, counter‑narcotics, sanctions enforcement, or humanitarian concern. These labels are not explanations; they are camouflage. They exist to dull public outrage and to maintain the fiction that the empire acts reluctantly, legally, and morally.

The absence of a declaration of war is not restraint. It is strategy. Declared wars require debate, votes, and responsibility. Undeclared wars require only media compliance and bureaucratic momentum.

The Myth of Consent in a “Representative Democracy”

Supporters of the system will argue that Americans gave implicit consent through elections. This is nonsense. No candidate runs on a platform of bombing Venezuela to secure imperial leverage over resources. No ballot asks voters whether they support regime change in Caracas. The public is never consulted because consultation would be inconvenient.

Instead, decisions are made in insulated spaces: the Pentagon, the Treasury Department, intelligence agencies, and corporate boardrooms with a revolving door to all three. By the time the public is informed, the facts are already on the ground — or in the rubble.

This is why the language of democracy persists even as democratic practice disappears. The ritual remains; the substance is gone.

Why Venezuela? Follow the Material Interests

Venezuela is not attacked because it is uniquely authoritarian, corrupt, or dysfunctional. If those were the criteria, the U.S. would be at war with half of its allies. Venezuela is targeted because it sits atop immense material wealth and has repeatedly refused to subordinate that wealth fully to U.S. and transnational corporate control.

Venezuela possesses:

The largest proven oil reserves on the planet

Significant deposits of gold and strategic minerals

Geopolitical importance in a region the U.S. considers its exclusive sphere of influence

Economic and diplomatic relationships with rivals of U.S. hegemony

From the standpoint of capital, this combination is intolerable. Resources must flow upward and outward, not remain under national control or be leveraged for independent development.

Oil, Rare Earths, and the Logic of Accumulation

Let’s be clear: no U.S. official will openly say, “We are attacking Venezuela to steal its oil and rare earths.” Empires do not speak so plainly. Instead, resource extraction is embedded within a broader strategy of political subordination.

Control does not always mean direct ownership. It means influence over:

Who governs

Who signs contracts

Which companies extract resources

Where profits flow

Which currencies dominate trade

Once a compliant regime is in place, capital does the rest. The bombs are not the end goal; they are the door‑kickers.

Sanctions as Siege Warfare

Before bombs fall, sanctions do their work. Venezuela has been subjected to years of economic warfare designed to collapse living standards, fracture social cohesion, and generate internal unrest. This is not accidental collateral damage; it is the mechanism.

Sanctions are marketed as a peaceful alternative to war. In reality, they are siege warfare by other means. They target entire populations while preserving plausible deniability for policymakers. When shortages follow, the blame is shifted onto the targeted government. When desperation grows, it is rebranded as a humanitarian crisis — one conveniently solvable by regime change.

This is coercion dressed up as concern.

Regime Change as a Business Model

The United States has perfected regime change into a repeatable process:

Declare a government illegitimate Impose sanctions to weaken the economy Fund opposition groups and media narratives Escalate through covert and overt force Install or pressure a more compliant leadership Open markets to foreign capital

Venezuela has endured every step of this process. The current escalation is not a departure from policy; it is its logical continuation.

The Role of Media: Manufacturing Silence

Corporate media plays its assigned role. Coverage emphasizes personalities, scandals, and spectacle while avoiding structural analysis. The question “Why is the U.S. doing this?” is replaced with “How will this affect markets?” or “Is this politically risky?”

The voices of Venezuelans are filtered. Anti‑imperialist perspectives are marginalized. The legality of undeclared war is rarely discussed. Instead, viewers are trained to accept imperial violence as background noise — regrettable, but inevitable.

This is not journalism. It is narrative management.

Americans as Subjects, Not Citizens

Perhaps the most uncomfortable truth is this: Americans themselves are not free agents in this system. They are not the beneficiaries of empire in any meaningful democratic sense. They are subjects — managed, distracted, and mobilized only when useful.

Wars are fought without their consent.

Resources extracted abroad do not translate into security at home.

Public wealth is diverted to military contractors while infrastructure decays.

Healthcare, housing, and education remain unaffordable.

Empire does not serve the American people. It uses them.

The Dictatorship of Capital Explained

The phrase “dictatorship of capital” is often misunderstood. It does not mean a single cabal issuing orders from a dark room. It describes a system in which economic power determines political outcomes, regardless of electoral theater.

In this system:

Capital is mobile; people are not

Profits are protected; lives are expendable

Sovereignty is tolerated only when it aligns with accumulation

Violence is legitimate when it defends property relations

The state exists to manage these contradictions, not resolve them.

Venezuela as a Warning

What happens to Venezuela is not unique. It is exemplary. It shows what awaits any society that attempts to chart an independent path in a world still dominated by imperial capital.

The lesson is not subtle: compliance brings survival; resistance brings punishment.

This message is intended not only for Caracas, but for every nation watching.

None of Us Are Free

The idea that Americans live in a democracy while others suffer dictatorship is a comforting myth. In reality, different populations experience the same system in different ways. Some endure bombs. Others endure precarity, debt, and propaganda.

But the logic is shared.

When war can be launched without consent, democracy is a façade.

When resources are seized abroad while people struggle at home, freedom is a slogan.

When capital dictates policy, the people are hostages.

Conclusion: Naming the System Is the First Step

The attack on Venezuela is not an aberration. It is imperial normalcy. The refusal to name it as such is part of the machinery that sustains it.

We do not live in a democratic society. We live under capitalist imperial hegemony. Until that reality is confronted — honestly, materially, and collectively — the bombs will keep falling somewhere, always in our name, never with our consent.

The empire does not need your belief to function. It only needs your silence.

Call to Action: What Readers Can Do

Do not let this disappear into the noise cycle. Share this piece with people who still believe wars happen because “the people chose them.” Use it to start uncomfortable conversations. Support independent journalists and analysts who refuse imperial narratives. Question every undeclared war, every sanction regime, every media pretext.

Most importantly: stop confusing electoral ritual with democracy. Until power is wrested from capital and returned to the people, this system will continue to wage war abroad and austerity at home — without your consent.

Silence is collaboration. Analysis is resistance.

