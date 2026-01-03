The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uaifo Ojo's avatar
Uaifo Ojo
1d

The sheer irony and hypocrisy of the worlds biggest terrorists ( america ) attacking another sovereign nation is just sickening at best

The only solace I take from this attack on Venezuela is that it comes at a time where more people can see it for what it is of a shameful resources grab especially after the Gaza genocide has opened so many eyes

So for them to still go ahead to do this while knowing a lot of people can see through their bullshit this time tells me that all is not well inside the empire and this reeks of desperation and short term gain with long term losses embedded in it

I feel for the Venezuelans going through this just as I feel for the Gazans, but with the empire unmasking itself in these undignified acts, it just shows how desperate they truly are and acts to quicken their inevitable demise ♨️♨️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
1d

"As always, the virgins talked about sex. Chicken hawks are so free to give their opinions on who should die and who is righteous, without any knowledge or experience about what they’re talking about. Praising veterans who don’t seek praise, praising the military and “decisive” politicians who don’t deserve praise. Reagan pontificated on his righteousness while continuing to destroy Guatemala. The CIA continued running their rabid dog operations, killing anyone and everyone who opposed their agenda; and Americans reveled in their power while choosing ignorance over Truth. The CIA was documented moving drugs via Cessnas and MAC transports to fund Reagan’s Contra “freedom fighters” and fund Israeli apartheid, eminent domain, and slaughter in the Middle East. America fully supported apartheid South Africa. You know, apartheid, an international crime."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-coming-down

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture