The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Explorer
1h

Great topic

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
12m

The depth of crisis we are now experiencing takes the measure of our unwillingness to monitor processes, restraint and accountability that prevent such crises occurring with such chaotic and blinding intensity. We have been operating outside the boundaries of sustainability, accountability and essential integrities for too long. For the West a certain finality looms large.

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