If you’ve ever driven through a deindustrialized American town and thought, this looks like something was deliberately left to die, you’re not imagining it. You’re just refusing the polite fiction that empire only extracts outward.

The dominant ideology insists that the United States is a unified national project—one country, one people, one shared destiny. But material reality tells a very different story. The U.S. is not a cohesive national organism so much as a hierarchical system of zones: centers of accumulation, corridors of logistics, and vast peripheries managed through structured abandonment.

What is commonly described as “neglect” is not an absence of governance. It is governance through differential investment—what Marxist political economy would recognize as a spatial strategy of capital. The system does not fail uniformly. It allocates prosperity and deprivation with precision, according to the needs of accumulation.

This is not dysfunction. It is design.

I. The Myth of Equal Citizenship in a Unequal Political Economy

The ideological foundation of the U.S. state rests on formal equality: one citizen, one vote, one national framework. But formal equality obscures substantive inequality. The lived geography of the United States is not flat—it is stratified.

Financial centers such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. operate as command nodes in a global imperial system. They concentrate capital, political decision-making, and high-value services. Meanwhile, large segments of the country function as extractive hinterlands—providing labor, raw materials, tax bases, or simply political legitimacy during electoral cycles.

The result is a contradiction: a state that presents itself as nationally unified while operating through internal fragmentation.

This contradiction is not new. Lenin identified imperialism as the highest stage of capitalism precisely because it produces uneven development on a global scale. What is less frequently acknowledged is that this logic does not stop at national borders—it reappears within them.

The United States is both an imperial core externally and a system of internal cores and peripheries internally.

II. Managed Decline as a Mode of Governance

When capital relocates, it does not simply leave empty space behind—it leaves structured absence. Factories close, tax bases collapse, public services deteriorate. The state does not reverse this process because its priorities are not aligned with local social reproduction.

Instead, decline is managed.

Managed decline means allowing infrastructure to deteriorate until crisis becomes normalized. It means shifting responsibility for survival onto individuals and families. It means converting what were once social rights into market transactions: healthcare becomes debt, education becomes financial burden, housing becomes speculative asset.

This is not incompetence. It is a reallocation of responsibility away from the collective and onto the individual, ensuring that reproduction of labor power becomes privatized and precarious.

In Marxist terms, this is the intensification of relative surplus population management. Entire regions become reservoirs of surplus labor—disciplined not through inclusion, but through instability.

III. Internal Colonialism: The American Geography of Extraction

The concept of internal colonialism is useful here not as metaphor, but as analytic structure. It describes a situation in which the mechanisms of colonial extraction are reproduced within the territorial boundaries of a state.

In the United States, this appears in multiple forms:

Industrial Midwest towns hollowed out after deindustrialization

Rural regions stripped of healthcare access and infrastructure investment

Urban neighborhoods subjected to cycles of disinvestment and punitive policing

Indigenous lands historically subjected to extraction and containment

Southern regions shaped by low-wage labor regimes and weak public services

These are not isolated failures. They are interconnected outcomes of a system that concentrates value extraction in certain zones while externalizing social costs onto others.

What unifies them is not geography alone, but function. They are zones where capital has extracted sufficient value and then withdrawn, leaving the state to manage the aftermath without reversing the underlying logic.

IV. The Political Economy of “Not Enough Money”

One of the most persistent ideological defenses of this system is scarcity discourse: there is not enough money, not enough resources, not enough capacity.

This is empirically false.

The United States possesses immense productive capacity. It can mobilize trillions for financial stabilization, military expenditure, and corporate subsidy. What it does not do consistently is allocate resources toward universal social reproduction.

The question is not whether resources exist. The question is what counts as a priority within the state-capital nexus.

From a Marxist perspective, this is not a moral failure—it is a class outcome. The state functions as the executive committee of the ruling class, and its spending priorities reflect the reproduction of capital accumulation first and foremost.

Thus, we observe a paradox: abundance at the macro level paired with deprivation at the social level.

V. The Affective Dimension: Feeling Abandoned in the Core Empire

It is crucial not to reduce this analysis to abstract structures. The lived experience of people in the United States is one of increasing abandonment.

This is not merely economic. It is social and psychological. Hospitals close in rural counties. Schools deteriorate. Public transport vanishes. Wages stagnate while costs rise. Entire communities experience themselves as politically invisible except during moments of crisis or electoral manipulation.

This produces a form of political estrangement: a sense that the state exists, but not for you.

This affective reality is often dismissed in mainstream discourse as “pessimism” or “misunderstanding.” But it is more accurately a rational interpretation of structural conditions.

When governance consistently fails to reproduce social life in your area while maintaining robust investment elsewhere, the conclusion of abandonment is not irrational—it is materially grounded.

VI. Empire Abroad, Neglect at Home

The United States projects immense power globally: military bases, financial dominance, sanctions regimes, intelligence networks. It functions as the central node of a global imperial system.

But imperial capacity abroad does not translate into domestic equality. In fact, the opposite is often true. Imperial expenditure competes with domestic social investment, and political priorities tend to favor the former.

This produces a dual reality:

External projection of overwhelming capacity

Internal distribution of uneven deprivation

The same state that can mobilize vast resources for geopolitical strategy struggles—or refuses—to guarantee universal healthcare or stable housing for its population.

This is not contradiction in the abstract. It is the material expression of imperial capitalism: outward expansion paired with internal stratification.

VII. Why Reform Hits a Ceiling

Much of liberal political discourse assumes that these conditions can be corrected through incremental reform: better policies, better leadership, more efficient administration.

But this assumption fails to confront structural constraint.

A system organized around capital accumulation will not voluntarily reorganize itself to prioritize universal decommodification. Even when reforms are implemented, they are often partial, reversible, or absorbed into new forms of accumulation.

Public investment becomes privatized contracting. Social programs become means-tested and bureaucratically constrained. Infrastructure spending becomes a channel for corporate profit extraction.

The system can adapt—but it adapts within the limits of its underlying logic.

VIII. Toward a Materialist Clarity

To understand the United States today requires abandoning the myth of national cohesion and adopting a materialist lens: one that sees space, class, and power as structured relations rather than abstract ideals.

From this perspective, “neglect” is not an anomaly. It is the predictable outcome of a system that prioritizes capital over life.

What appears as decline is often redistribution—upward redistribution of wealth, downward redistribution of insecurity.

And what appears as fragmentation is actually coherence at a higher level: the coherence of capital accumulation operating through uneven development.

Conclusion: The Empire as a Geography of Uneven Life

The United States is often described as a superpower. But internally, it functions as a map of unequal survival.

Some regions are optimized for investment, innovation, and financial return. Others are managed as residual spaces—necessary for labor supply, political representation, or resource extraction, but not prioritized for sustained development.

This is the material meaning of “neglect”: not absence of power, but selective deployment of power.

The task of analysis is not to moralize this system, but to name it clearly. Because once you see managed decline as a governing strategy rather than a failure, the ideological fog begins to lift.

And what becomes visible is not a broken system—but a functioning one, organized around priorities that have nothing to do with human need.

Sources & Further Reading

For readers who want to dig deeper into the structural dynamics discussed above, here are some foundational and contemporary works spanning Marxist political economy, geography, and theories of uneven development and internal colonialism:

Marxist political economy and the state

Imperialism and uneven development

Internal colonialism and spatial inequality

Contemporary US political economy and decline

Critical geography and uneven development

Neil Smith — Uneven Development: Nature, Capital, and the Production of Space

Doreen Massey — Spatial Divisions of Labour

Taken together, these works map a consistent pattern: capitalism does not distribute development evenly, and the modern American landscape is one of its most advanced internal expressions.