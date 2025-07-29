The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zachariah's avatar
zachariah
Aug 1

Put your ideas into praxis or is it practice? Who cares how it's spelt, when theories are attempted, we give birth to the dream.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Jul 30

No one can predict exactly when a successful revolution, meaning the overthrow of the existing government, will happen. That's why they are successful in the first place.

Lenin was in Switzerland when the Tsar was overthrown. Trotsky was in New York. Neither saw it coming. Even the bourgeois Kerensky and those who formed the Provisional Government didn't see it coming.

Because nobody knew when the Russian Army would refuse to follow orders anymore, and there is the key. The rank-and-file military has to at least acquiesce to revolution, and usually to be an active participant. It is just the way power works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture