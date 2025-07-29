The United States stands as the most advanced fortress of global capitalism, a seemingly impregnable empire where the dictatorship of the bourgeoisie has achieved unprecedented levels of ideological and repressive domination. For Marxist-Leninist-Maoists observing the American masses—submerged in consumerist false consciousness, fragmented by identity politics, and disarmed by the absence of a vanguard party—the prospects of revolution can appear remote, if not outright impossible. Yet, to succumb to historical pessimism is to abandon dialectical materialism itself. The task of revolutionaries is not to despair at the present weakness of proletarian consciousness but to scientifically analyze the contradictions within the imperialist core, recognize the latent potential for rupture, and prepare the subjective forces necessary to transform crisis into revolutionary opportunity.

The Objective Crisis of Late-Stage U.S. Capitalism

The economic foundations of the United States, though temporarily stabilized by financialization and imperialist super-exploitation, are riven with insoluble contradictions. Capitalist overaccumulation manifests in recurring crises—2008 was not an aberration but a preview of systemic decay. The Federal Reserve’s endless monetary interventions postpone collapse but deepen wealth polarization, with the top 1% now hoarding more than the bottom 90% combined. The proletariat, increasingly composed of a precarious gig-economy workforce, faces deteriorating living standards even as productivity soars, fulfilling Marx’s prediction of immiseration. Meanwhile, the ecological catastrophe wrought by capital’s relentless expansion threatens the very basis of social reproduction, generating new fronts of class struggle as communities resist pollution, displacement, and climate apartheid.

Imperialism, the highest stage of capitalism, temporarily offsets these crises by plundering the Global South, but this too generates its own contradictions. The rise of anti-imperialist blocs (China, BRICS) and the weakening of dollar hegemony signal the decline of U.S. unipolarity. Wars in Ukraine, Palestine, and elsewhere drain imperial resources while exposing the barbarity of finance capital, radicalizing a new generation against militarism. Internally, the ruling class responds to these pressures by accelerating state repression—mass surveillance, anti-protest laws, the criminalization of communism—revealing the bourgeois state’s fundamentally fascist character beneath its democratic facade.

The Subjective Obstacles: False Consciousness and the Absence of a Vanguard

While objective conditions mature, the subjective factor—revolutionary consciousness and organization—remains underdeveloped. The American working class suffers not from a lack of exploitation but from a lack of revolutionary leadership. Bourgeois ideology permeates every institution: schools preach meritocracy, media obscures class struggle, and the two-party spectacle channels discontent into dead-end electoralism. Even the ostensible "left" is dominated by opportunists—social democrats who seek to reform capitalism rather than overthrow it, and anarchists who fetishize spontaneity over disciplined party-building.

The absence of a reconstituted Communist Party, grounded in Marxism-Leninism-Maoism and practicing the mass line, is the primary strategic deficiency. Historical failures (the CPUSA’s revisionism, the New Left’s fragmentation) have left the proletariat without a revolutionary compass. Yet this is not unique to the U.S.—similar conditions existed in pre-revolutionary Russia and China, where small, dedicated cores eventually ignited mass movements through persistent ideological and organizational work. The task today is not to lament the masses’ current consciousness but to transform it through relentless agitation, proletarian cultural work, and the construction of underground networks capable of surviving state repression.

The United Front and Dual Power: Preparing the Terrain

Revolution in the imperialist core will not emerge from a single insurrectionary moment but through protracted people’s war—a strategy that adapts Maoist military science to the concrete conditions of an advanced capitalist state. This entails building a united front among the most exploited sectors: the industrial proletariat and the oppressed nations (Black, Indigenous, Chicano). Such a front must be led by the working class and oriented toward the seizure of power, not mere protest.

Simultaneously, revolutionaries must construct organs of dual power—tenant unions, workplace councils, community self-defense networks—that challenge bourgeois authority in daily life. These structures, though initially legal and reformist in appearance, must be developed with an underground capacity, preparing for the inevitable moment when the state escalates repression. The Black Panthers’ original survival programs, for instance, combined open service with clandestine resistance, demonstrating the necessity of such duality under imperialism.

Ideological Struggle Against Liquidationism and Adventurism

The path forward is fraught with deviations. On one flank, liquidationists dissolve revolutionary politics into NGO-ism, reducing communism to lobbying and voter registration. On the other, adventurists fetishize armed struggle without mass base-building, leading to isolated actions that only feed state propaganda. A correct line navigates between these poles, recognizing that legal and illegal work are complementary phases of a single struggle. The mass line—learning from the people, synthesizing their experiences into revolutionary theory, and returning it to them as a weapon—is the bridge between spontaneity and vanguard leadership.

Conclusion: The Future Must Be Forged

The American masses are not inherently counterrevolutionary; they are disoriented by capital’s ideological apparatus and abandoned by a missing vanguard. Yet history shows that consciousness can shift rapidly in moments of crisis. The 2020 George Floyd rebellion, the rise of militant labor strikes, and the growing disillusionment with electoral politics all indicate latent revolutionary energy awaiting direction. The duty of communists is not to despair but to organize, to be that spark which, through disciplined and scientific effort, ignites the prairie fire.

As Lenin reminded us, "There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen." The task is to prepare for those weeks.

Can revolution happen in the United States? The world’s most powerful imperialist state appears unshakable—its masses drowning in consumerism, its left fragmented, its repression relentless. Yet beneath the surface, capitalism’s contradictions deepen: economic decay, ecological collapse, and imperial decline erode the foundations of bourgeois rule. For Marxist-Leninist-Maoists, the question is not if crisis will come, but whether revolutionaries can build the vanguard party, united front, and dual power structures needed to turn collapse into revolution. We must examine the objective cracks in the empire and the subjective tasks ahead—because pessimism is a luxury revolutionaries cannot afford.

