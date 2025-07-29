The European bourgeoisie, that aging custodian of a waning world order, has entered its most reactionary phase since the collapse of formal colonialism. Where once it marched under the banner of liberal universalism—however hypocritical in practice—it now resorts to nakedly racialized panic, framing every shift in the global balance of forces as an existential threat emanating from the East. This ideological regression, masquerading as economic policy analysis, reveals the fundamental contradiction at capitalism’s imperial core: a system that professes faith in free markets cannot tolerate their outcomes when those outcomes dismantle white supremacy’s material foundations. The current hysteria over Chinese "overcapacity"—particularly in green technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and wind turbines—exposes not some unique Chinese transgression but rather the European ruling class’s inability to reconcile its self-image as civilization’s steward with its actual position as a secondary power in a multipolar world.

This manufactured crisis must be understood as the latest iteration of what W.E.B. Du Bois termed the "psychological wage" of whiteness: the compensatory ideology that allows European and North American workers to identify with their exploiters by virtue of shared racial privilege. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warns of Chinese EVs "flooding our market," she invokes the same racialized fear of inundation that structured colonial anxieties about the "Yellow Peril" and the "Black Atlantic." The subtext is unmistakable: non-white nations must remain suppliers of raw materials and consumers of finished goods, never competitors in high-value production. That China has mastered the very industries Europe once dominated—renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure—represents, to the bourgeois mind, not progress but transgression. The unspoken rule of racial capitalism is violated when the "workshop of the world" relocates beyond the boundaries of whiteness.

Materially, this panic reflects capitalism’s inevitable tendency toward overproduction—a tendency temporarily mitigated during Europe’s postwar dominance through colonial and neocolonial extractive regimes. Europe’s mid-20th century "economic miracle" was built on asymmetric trade relations that guaranteed captive markets in the Global South, enforced through structural adjustment programs and military interventions when necessary. The rise of China and other Global South nations has disrupted this arrangement, not through unfair practices but by doing precisely what Europe itself did during its ascent: state-directed industrial policy, technological sovereignty, and domestic market protection. Germany’s current angst over Chinese solar panels mirrors Britain’s 19th-century fury at Indian textile competitiveness—a fury that led not to self-reflection but to the destruction of Indian looms and the forced conversion of India into a cotton exporter for Lancashire mills. History repeats, first as tragedy, then as farce: where Europe once used gunboats to impose deindustrialization, it now resorts to anti-dumping tariffs and NATO expansion.

The ideological superstructure surrounding this economic conflict reveals its deeper stakes. European media and politicians frame Chinese development as inherently suspicious—a "threat" rather than an achievement—while presenting European and American subsidies (the Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips Act, the European Green Deal) as legitimate industrial policy. This double standard is not accidental but necessary to sustain the fiction of Western benevolence. When France’s Macron warns against "China’s destabilizing overcapacity," he obscures the reality that Europe has run manufacturing trade surpluses for decades by the same mechanisms now denounced as unfair when employed by Beijing. The cognitive dissonance reaches its zenith in the green energy transition: Europe claims moral leadership on climate while sabotaging the very technologies—Chinese-made solar panels, batteries, and EVs—that could make decarbonization feasible. The bourgeoisie would rather burn the planet than share the future.

This reactionary turn cannot be separated from the broader crisis of late imperialism. As the United States pivots to Asia through AUKUS and NATO expansion, Europe—no longer the geopolitical center but not yet resigned to its periphery—seeks relevance by amplifying Washington’s New Cold War. The racial dimension is inescapable: the "Indo-Pacific" strategy revives 19th-century civilizational hierarchies, with Anglo powers (the U.S., U.K., Australia) directing a coalition of willing Europeans against the non-white rising powers (China, but also implicitly Russia, Iran, and the Global South bloc). That Germany, France, and Italy have embraced this framework despite its obvious subordination of their interests to Washington’s speaks to the ideological hegemony of whiteness over even rational bourgeois calculation.

Resistance requires dismantling the material bases of this racial capitalism. The European working class must recognize that its true allies are not the bourgeoisie promising protectionist crumbs, but the Global South workers whose exploitation has always subsidized European living standards. Solidarity means rejecting NATO’s Asian pivot, opposing tariffs that raise prices on green tech, and demanding technology transfers to the Global South. The alternative—a fortress Europe policing its privileges while the planet burns—is not only immoral but impossible. Capital’s need for endless growth will eventually shatter the racial barriers Europe’s bourgeoisie clings to, just as it shattered the mercantilist monopolies of earlier empires. Our task is to ensure that what emerges from the wreckage is not a new racialized hierarchy, but a truly internationalist order.

This analysis synthesizes theories of racial capitalism (Cedric Robinson), imperialism (Lenin’s Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism), and green technology conflicts (Daniela Gabor’s work on renewable energy geopolitics). For EU-China trade data, see @davidfickling. Historical parallels drawn from Sven Beckert’s Empire of Cotton.

How can European left movements overcome racialized labor aristocracies to build meaningful solidarity with Global South workers? Share historical examples or contemporary strategies.

