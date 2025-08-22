The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
4d

When the "experts" say things like you are required to inject your body with an experimental therapy, which later turns out not to do anything they said it would, and that we need to wage Forever War in the service of democracy, or that all white Americans are inherently evil and privileged because of what some of their ancestors did, or that plastic surgery and hormone therapy for children is required to prevent them from committing suicide, is it any wonder that we don't trust the fucking EXPERTS?

Our oligarchy started assaulting our educational system when they perceived it as a threat after the 1960s. They don't WANT us to learn to critically think, especially those with credentials like Master's and Piled Higher and Deepers. They are the most indoctrinated people in the country now, not the rednecks in the Ozarks.

Chomsky was right about manufacturing consent. Mills was right about the power elite.

1 reply
Jim Veenbaas's avatar
Jim Veenbaas
4dEdited

The problem with experts is that education and research have become extraordinarily politicized. Let’s take the author’s comment about climate change being a hoax. Very few people actually believe this. However, the entire field of research has been marginalized because the experts have insisted that you can run a modern, industrialized economy on wind and solar power. A junior high student with even modest math skills knows this is bat-shit crazy, yet the experts insist it can be done. Meanwhile, experts continue to churn out thousands of research papers every year based on the assumptions in RCP 8.5, which even the ICPP has deemed to be highly unlikely.

