Isaac Asimov once warned that the United States harbors a “cult of ignorance,” rooted in the belief that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” That observation, made decades ago, feels more urgent than ever.

Anti-intellectualism in America is not a new phenomenon. From the populist suspicion of “book learning” on the frontier, to McCarthy-era attacks on professors, to today’s social media echo chambers, there has always been a current of hostility toward expertise and critical thought. What has changed is the scale: digital technology and polarized media have supercharged ignorance into a political weapon.

The roots are structural. Education is stratified by wealth, leaving millions underprepared for critical thinking. Capitalist consumer culture rewards distraction and emotional reaction over reflection and analysis. Politicians and media elites profit from stoking resentment against “experts,” reducing democracy to a shouting match where opinion outweighs fact.

The result is a society where climate science can be dismissed as a hoax, history rewritten to soothe national myths, and conspiracy theories treated as legitimate discourse. Ignorance becomes not just tolerated, but celebrated.

Asimov’s warning was never about elitism versus democracy; it was about the survival of democracy itself. A society that cannot distinguish between knowledge and ignorance cannot govern itself wisely. And when power thrives on ignorance, truth itself becomes radical.

Ignorance isn’t just a personal flaw—it’s a political weapon. Share, discuss, and resist the cult of ignorance. Democracy depends on it..

Share

Sources & Further Reading: