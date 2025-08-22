The Cult of Ignorance and American Decline
How America’s Cult of Ignorance Undermines Knowledge, Democracy, and Truth
Isaac Asimov once warned that the United States harbors a “cult of ignorance,” rooted in the belief that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” That observation, made decades ago, feels more urgent than ever.
Anti-intellectualism in America is not a new phenomenon. From the populist suspicion of “book learning” on the frontier, to McCarthy-era attacks on professors, to today’s social media echo chambers, there has always been a current of hostility toward expertise and critical thought. What has changed is the scale: digital technology and polarized media have supercharged ignorance into a political weapon.
The roots are structural. Education is stratified by wealth, leaving millions underprepared for critical thinking. Capitalist consumer culture rewards distraction and emotional reaction over reflection and analysis. Politicians and media elites profit from stoking resentment against “experts,” reducing democracy to a shouting match where opinion outweighs fact.
The result is a society where climate science can be dismissed as a hoax, history rewritten to soothe national myths, and conspiracy theories treated as legitimate discourse. Ignorance becomes not just tolerated, but celebrated.
Asimov’s warning was never about elitism versus democracy; it was about the survival of democracy itself. A society that cannot distinguish between knowledge and ignorance cannot govern itself wisely. And when power thrives on ignorance, truth itself becomes radical.
Ignorance isn’t just a personal flaw—it’s a political weapon. Share, discuss, and resist the cult of ignorance. Democracy depends on it..
When the "experts" say things like you are required to inject your body with an experimental therapy, which later turns out not to do anything they said it would, and that we need to wage Forever War in the service of democracy, or that all white Americans are inherently evil and privileged because of what some of their ancestors did, or that plastic surgery and hormone therapy for children is required to prevent them from committing suicide, is it any wonder that we don't trust the fucking EXPERTS?
Our oligarchy started assaulting our educational system when they perceived it as a threat after the 1960s. They don't WANT us to learn to critically think, especially those with credentials like Master's and Piled Higher and Deepers. They are the most indoctrinated people in the country now, not the rednecks in the Ozarks.
Chomsky was right about manufacturing consent. Mills was right about the power elite.
The problem with experts is that education and research have become extraordinarily politicized. Let’s take the author’s comment about climate change being a hoax. Very few people actually believe this. However, the entire field of research has been marginalized because the experts have insisted that you can run a modern, industrialized economy on wind and solar power. A junior high student with even modest math skills knows this is bat-shit crazy, yet the experts insist it can be done. Meanwhile, experts continue to churn out thousands of research papers every year based on the assumptions in RCP 8.5, which even the ICPP has deemed to be highly unlikely.