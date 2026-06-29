The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Charles Wylie Kelly's avatar
Charles Wylie Kelly
1d

Reading Murphy Memos is always a top level learning experience. Great stuff.

Interestingly, the NYT, WSJ, WAPO and the European financial media are still reticent to providing any useful and comparative information on China or the BRICS+ group.

There will be a wakeup call.

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What The System Hides's avatar
What The System Hides
1d

Multipolarity is not the end of the machine. It is the machine with more operators. The extraction does not stop. It just changes postal codes.

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