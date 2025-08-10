Introduction: Imperialism’s Bloody Hand and the Illusion of Diplomacy

The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin traveling to the United States has sparked intense debate, particularly among anti-imperialist forces wary of Washington’s long history of betrayals, assassinations, and regime-change operations. From the CIA-backed coups in Latin America and Africa to the direct murder of anti-imperialist leaders like Patrice Lumumba and Muammar Gaddafi, U.S. imperialism has demonstrated that it respects no sovereignty but its own. The recent drone assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani—lured to Iraq under diplomatic pretense—stands as a stark reminder that the U.S. ruling class operates not on the basis of international law, but on the law of the jungle: the brute force of monopoly capital.

Putin’s potential visit must be analyzed not through the idealist lens of liberal "diplomatic norms," but through the materialist framework of class struggle and inter-imperialist rivalry. While Russia is not a socialist state, its resistance to NATO expansion and its role in challenging unipolar U.S. hegemony have made it a primary target of imperialist aggression. This essay will examine the historical and contemporary patterns of U.S. treachery, the strategic dangers of such a visit, and the necessary revolutionary stance for anti-imperialists worldwide.

The Historical Record: Imperialism’s Serial Assassinations and the Myth of Safe Passage

The United States has never adhered to the bourgeois legalistic pretense of diplomatic immunity when dealing with perceived adversaries. The murder of Congolese revolutionary Patrice Lumumba in 1961—orchestrated by the CIA and Belgian imperialism—set a precedent: leaders who defy Western capital do not die in battle; they are abducted, poisoned, or blown apart by drones. The same fate befell Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, torn apart by NATO-backed jihadists after being promised safe passage. Even Saddam Hussein, once a U.S. ally, was hanged after a sham trial engineered by occupation forces.

In January 2020, the U.S. demonstrated that it no longer bothers with even the facade of legality. Qasem Soleimani, a high-ranking Iranian military official, was assassinated by a drone strike on Iraqi soil—a sovereign nation where he was invited as a diplomatic representative. This act was not merely a violation of international law; it was a message to all anti-imperialist forces: no leader is safe, no meeting is secure, and no agreement is binding if it conflicts with U.S. strategic interests.

Given this history, why would Putin—or any leader opposing U.S. hegemony—risk placing himself in the imperial core’s territory? The answer lies not in trust, but in the asymmetrical power relations of global capitalism. The U.S. still holds overwhelming military, economic, and diplomatic leverage, forcing even its adversaries to occasionally engage on its terms. But this engagement is always a trap, designed to weaken, demoralize, or eliminate opposition.

The Current Strategic Landscape: NATO’s Proxy War and the Escalation Against Russia

Since the launch of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine in 2022, Russia has been locked in a proxy war with NATO. The West has funneled hundreds of billions in weapons, intelligence, and mercenary support to Kyiv while conducting covert operations inside Russia itself. The assassination of journalist Darya Dugina, the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, and the repeated drone strikes on Moscow all point to a broader strategy: destabilization and decapitation.

The U.S. has perfected the art of plausible deniability, using cutouts like Ukrainian intelligence or extremist groups to conduct operations it cannot openly admit. If Putin were to set foot on U.S. soil, the risks would be manifold:

1. Direct Physical Harm: The CIA has a long record of poisoning, bombing, and disappearing targets (e.g., Fidel Castro survived hundreds of assassination attempts). Even if outright murder is deemed too risky, lesser forms of sabotage—such as staged scandals or forced medical incidents—could be employed.

2. Coercive Diplomacy: The U.S. could use the visit as leverage to extract concessions, backed by implicit threats. History shows that imperialist "negotiations" are often just delayed surrenders—see the Minsk Agreements, which NATO used to buy time for Ukraine’s militarization.

3. Propaganda Exploitation: Any misstep, edited footage, or manufactured controversy could be weaponized to undermine Putin’s domestic and international standing.

The fact that the U.S. continues to arm Ukraine, sanction Russia, and expand NATO even as it entertains the idea of talks proves that imperialism does not seek peace—it seeks submission.

The Revolutionary Position: Defending Anti-Imperialist Forces Without Illusions

As Marxist-Leninist-Maoists, we do not endorse bourgeois leaders like Putin as revolutionaries. Russia remains a capitalist state with its own exploitative contradictions. However, in the current inter-imperialist struggle, Russia’s resistance to NATO expansion objectively weakens U.S. hegemony, creating greater space for anti-imperialist and socialist movements globally.

Our task is threefold:

1. Expose Imperialist Hypocrisy: The U.S. talks of "rules-based order" while violating every norm of sovereignty. We must amplify the crimes of NATO, from Yugoslavia to Libya to Ukraine.

2. Build Independent Mass Movements: No leader’s safety can be entrusted to imperialism. Only the organized power of the working class—through strikes, protests, and armed resistance where necessary—can truly defend anti-imperialist gains.

3. Prepare for Escalation: The U.S. is moving toward open war with Russia, China, and Iran. Revolutionaries must be ready to turn imperialist war into class war, as Lenin taught.

Conclusion: No Trust in the Crocodile’s Mouth

Putin’s potential visit to the U.S. is a gamble with no real strategic benefit. Imperialism does not negotiate—it sabotages, infiltrates, and destroys. The only guarantee of safety lies in asymmetric deterrence: Russia’s nuclear arsenal, its intelligence capabilities, and the global anti-imperialist solidarity that can make any attack too costly for the U.S.

For the international proletariat, the lesson is clear: no faith in bourgeois diplomacy, no illusions in imperialist "peace." The only path forward is revolutionary struggle—until the final defeat of U.S.-led capitalism and the establishment of a socialist world order.

This essay isn't just about Putin—it's about imperialism's bloody playbook. From Lumumba to Soleimani, the U.S. has turned diplomacy into a death trap for defiant leaders. Want to understand why anti-imperialist movements can never trust 'negotiations' with Washington? Read, share, and discuss—then organize.

