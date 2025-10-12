The Dialectics of Destruction

"Capital must protect itself in every possible way, both by combination and legislation. Debts must be collected, mortgages foreclosed as rapidly as possible.

"When, through process of law, the common people lose their homes, they will become more docile and more easily governed through the strong arm of the government applied by a central power of wealth under leading financiers.

"These truths are well known among our principal men, who are now engaged in forming an imperialism to govern the world. By dividing the voter through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting for questions of no importance.

"It is thus, by discrete action, we can secure for ourselves that which has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

-Montagu Norman, Governor of The Bank Of England, (1920-1944) addressing the United States Bankers’ Association, October 1924

