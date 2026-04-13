The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Carol Crunkhorn's avatar
Carol Crunkhorn
20h

I can’t remember where I heard this, but it struck a chord with me, that “we no longer live in societies, we now live in economies”.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1d

100% spot on! Governments seem not content with trying to get their fingers into yet another hidden pocket to take away your spending choices, they keep upping the stress levels on the population, incrementally, to test your resilience to keep performing for THEM. Sorry, the human species is not designed to accommodate this level of stress. Imagine actual REST - buy one of those 1-euro abandoned houses in Italy, fix it up, and enjoy culture again: production, preparation and enjoyment of food, with friends and family. Govt can go F itself. And for the continuous imagining of more "threats" and buildup for wars, the F remedy, again.

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