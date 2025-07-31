The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Jul 31

And this is exactly why one of the most precise definition of Fascism is "Dictatorship of Financial Capital".

ieri.be/en/publications/wp/2019/juillet/banksters-and-warmongers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Atlas Did's avatar
Atlas Did
Jul 31

Excellent read. Thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture