What if everything you’ve been told about “terrorism” is a lie? The word isn’t about violence—it’s about power. Empire uses it to criminalize resistance, protect capital, and rewrite morality. Here’s how.

Caption: Banksy’s ghost mural in London, left after the state attempted to erase it, symbolizes enduring resistance to oppressive structures.

Introduction

“Terrorist” is not a neutral descriptor. It is a label weaponized by the U.S. empire—and increasingly by allied states—to criminalize resistance against capitalist and imperial structures. Understanding its history and function reveals how language itself serves as a tool of ideological control.

“When the state kills thousands abroad or imprisons millions at home, it’s ‘defense.’ When the oppressed resist, it’s ‘terrorism.’ Not ethical—it’s strategic.”

Historical Context

The term “terrorism” historically emerged not to describe violence objectively, but to delegitimize opposition to state power.

French Revolution: The “Reign of Terror” targeted political enemies of the revolutionary government.

Colonial uprisings: Indigenous and colonized populations resisting occupation were branded as “terrorists,” while imperial forces were framed as maintaining order.

Language has always been selective. The state defines who is “legitimate” and who is “terrorist” based on its own interests.

Empire’s Rhetorical Shield

Today, “terrorism” functions as a rhetorical and legal shield. It justifies:

Drone strikes (Human Rights Watch report)

Occupations and invasions

Mass incarceration

Police militarization

The state’s own violence is sanitized as “defense” or “law enforcement,” while any resistance is criminalized.

Criminalizing Dissent

Resistance to capitalist extraction or imperial dominance—whether in:

Afghanistan

Palestine

Domestic U.S. struggles like Ferguson

—is framed as “terrorism.” Meanwhile, structural violence conducted by the state is normalized and celebrated.

“This label protects property, capital, and empire. It manufactures fear and divides the public, ensuring the working class rarely unites against oppression.”

Language as a Weapon

“Terrorism” is a moral cudgel. It obscures systematic terror, including:

Starvation

Bombing campaigns

Mass surveillance

Forced displacement

Profit-driven exploitation

The selective application of the term keeps the public obedient while the state perpetuates violence with impunity.

Call to Action

Question every claim of “terrorism.” Trace the material context of state violence. Organize solidarity with those resisting imperial and capitalist oppression.

“The struggle is global, and the fight begins with understanding.”

