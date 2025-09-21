“Terrorism” as Empire’s Weapon
How the Empire Uses Language to Criminalize Resistance and Protect Capital
What if everything you’ve been told about “terrorism” is a lie? The word isn’t about violence—it’s about power. Empire uses it to criminalize resistance, protect capital, and rewrite morality. Here’s how.
Caption: Banksy’s ghost mural in London, left after the state attempted to erase it, symbolizes enduring resistance to oppressive structures.
Introduction
“Terrorist” is not a neutral descriptor. It is a label weaponized by the U.S. empire—and increasingly by allied states—to criminalize resistance against capitalist and imperial structures. Understanding its history and function reveals how language itself serves as a tool of ideological control.
“When the state kills thousands abroad or imprisons millions at home, it’s ‘defense.’ When the oppressed resist, it’s ‘terrorism.’ Not ethical—it’s strategic.”
Historical Context
The term “terrorism” historically emerged not to describe violence objectively, but to delegitimize opposition to state power.
French Revolution: The “Reign of Terror” targeted political enemies of the revolutionary government.
Colonial uprisings: Indigenous and colonized populations resisting occupation were branded as “terrorists,” while imperial forces were framed as maintaining order.
Language has always been selective. The state defines who is “legitimate” and who is “terrorist” based on its own interests.
Learn more about the history of the term here.
Empire’s Rhetorical Shield
Today, “terrorism” functions as a rhetorical and legal shield. It justifies:
Drone strikes (Human Rights Watch report)
Occupations and invasions
Mass incarceration
Police militarization
The state’s own violence is sanitized as “defense” or “law enforcement,” while any resistance is criminalized.
Criminalizing Dissent
Resistance to capitalist extraction or imperial dominance—whether in:
Afghanistan
Palestine
Domestic U.S. struggles like Ferguson
—is framed as “terrorism.” Meanwhile, structural violence conducted by the state is normalized and celebrated.
“This label protects property, capital, and empire. It manufactures fear and divides the public, ensuring the working class rarely unites against oppression.”
Language as a Weapon
“Terrorism” is a moral cudgel. It obscures systematic terror, including:
Starvation
Bombing campaigns
Mass surveillance
Forced displacement
Profit-driven exploitation
The selective application of the term keeps the public obedient while the state perpetuates violence with impunity.
Call to Action
Question every claim of “terrorism.”
Trace the material context of state violence.
Organize solidarity with those resisting imperial and capitalist oppression.
“The struggle is global, and the fight begins with understanding.”
Further Reading
Noam Chomsky, Hegemony or Survival
Frantz Fanon, The Wretched of the Earth
Chris Cockburn, Kill Chain: Drones and the Rise of High-Tech Assassins
Human Rights Watch: U.S. Drone Strikes
Makes me wonder what laws or if the have laws for the new specifics "violations"
Yeah. But not just today. This is habit, we are our habits, going back at least 500 years. Before that the Romans (Our Founders model state) admitted they had it coming, terrorism. They didn't whine about Victimhood after Boudicca, they retaliated brutally but didn't ask us to feel sorry for them. And when the brave Sicarii struck...
When did the whining start? Nat Turner? I don't know when the big Christian Colonial states started believing some people must like being shat on, religiously persecuted and ethnically cleansed. Just not them.