Every algorithm, every network, every AI system you interact with has a moral vector — whether it enslaves or liberates is not in the code, but in the society that wields it. Here’s what that looks like on a global scale.

Humanity built the invisible infrastructure of the modern world long before apps, social media, or AI. I was there. I helped lay the foundations. The networks, protocols, and systems we designed were neutral by design — rules, feedback loops, control systems. They were, and still are, morally agnostic. Yet neutrality is fragile. The moment a society’s dominant logic is predatory, these systems are weaponized. The sickness is not technology itself. The sickness is capitalism.

Under capitalism, technologies are deployed to concentrate wealth, surveil populations, manipulate behavior, and extract labor. Every innovation becomes a lever for profit and control. Automated systems replace human labor where it increases efficiency and profit; social media algorithms manipulate attention and engagement to monetize our cognition; networks that could connect us become instruments for policing, propaganda, and hierarchical domination. Control is baked into the architecture, but the vector is determined by the social system.

Under socialism, the same technologies could be repurposed to liberate. Networks could become public utilities; automation could reduce drudgery and expand human potential; AI could optimize healthcare, education, and resource distribution instead of attention. Knowledge, resources, and power could circulate rather than concentrate. The moral vector flips: the system remains, but the goal transforms from exploitation to collective well-being.

To understand this concretely, one need only observe Israel and the United States. Israel is a settler-colonial state built on the dispossession of Palestinians, sustained by military occupation, and embedded in global financial and arms networks. Its leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, are under International Criminal Court warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The structures of impunity, bolstered by the United States’ patronage, shield them. The system protects the violators while technology amplifies control.

Israel’s use of drones, surveillance, digital tracking, and automated military systems is not accidental. These technologies are control systems, integrated into feedback loops of coercion, repression, and strategic violence. The same networks and infrastructures that could facilitate liberation are instead used to concentrate power, manage populations, and extend geopolitical influence. The United States mirrors this logic on a global scale. Surveillance capitalism, military interventions, economic sanctions, and corporate complicity form a system of extraction and control, extending the same vector worldwide.

This is the fundamental insight of a systems-theory perspective. Technology is neutral; it is embedded in flows and networks. Capitalism bends the feedback loops toward hierarchy, coercion, and exploitation. Socialism bends them toward equity, participation, and liberation. Same architecture, opposite moral direction. The question is: which vector do we choose to amplify?

Feedback loops under capitalism are self-reinforcing. Algorithms concentrate attention and influence to maximize profit. Wealth, access to technology, and decision-making power are stratified and interdependent. The more control is concentrated, the more systemic it becomes, producing emergent properties that further entrench the status quo. This is observable not just in social media, but in global financial networks, surveillance technology exports, military-industrial complexes, and even artificial intelligence research agendas.

Under socialism, feedback loops can be designed to distribute resources, amplify collective knowledge, and empower communities. Open-source software, universal digital literacy, participatory design, and collective stewardship of technology create self-reinforcing structures that encourage equity rather than hierarchy. The architecture is the same, but the moral and social vector is inverted. Automation liberates instead of exploiting. Networks empower rather than surveil. AI augments human potential rather than serving corporate profit.

Observation, in this context, is itself a radical act. To see patterns, map flows of power, document abuses, and trace systemic behaviors is to resist the opacity that allows predation to persist. From my vantage point as an observer — a systems theorist, a student of history, a chronicler of patterns — it is possible to trace the architecture of global control and identify the vectors of potential liberation.

Israel’s settler-colonial project illustrates this clearly. Its domestic and military policies are a feedback system: land dispossession, blockade, and military dominance reinforce structural inequities, while its integration with global finance and technology ensures that this system cannot be easily disrupted. Technology functions as an amplifier, not an enabler, of domination. The United States’ support of Israel mirrors these vectors on a global scale, providing legal cover, military aid, financial leverage, and political shielding. Together, these states operate as nodes in a system that maintains global hierarchy and exploitation.

Yet the system is not immutable. Multipolarity — the rise of states outside the U.S.-dominated order, the emergence of alternative alliances, and the increasing interdependence of technology and finance globally — introduces points of leverage. Civil society, transnational activists, legal mechanisms such as the ICC, corporate accountability, and ethical finance can, collectively, bend the moral vector of these technologies. Observation, documentation, and analysis are the first steps in building the infrastructure of liberation.

Consider the ICC warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant. These are not merely legal instruments; they are indicators of systemic tension. They demonstrate that even the most entrenched powers are subject to accountability, provided sufficient documentation, global attention, and legal architecture exists. Observing and documenting these processes contributes to the feedback loop of accountability, creating a counter-vector to systemic impunity.

The moral architecture of technology mirrors these dynamics. Just as legal, financial, and military systems can be structured to concentrate power, technological systems can be configured to either dominate or liberate. Social relations determine the vector. Under capitalism, the vector reinforces elite power. Under socialism, it reinforces collective empowerment. The feedback loops are identical in structure; only the orientation changes.

Science fiction writers like Isaac Asimov, Frank Herbert, and Robert Heinlein provide a lens for understanding these dynamics. They explore societies as complex adaptive systems, showing how structures of power, feedback, and technology shape outcomes at scale. Feynman teaches us to respect evidence and reason, to dissect complexity without bias. Drucker and Beer provide tools for understanding organizational and systemic behavior, highlighting the importance of observation and insight in controlling or guiding systems. Combined, these thinkers provide a blueprint for understanding both the architecture of oppression and the possibilities for liberation.

Socialism is not a utopian abstraction in this framework. It is a vector that can be operationalized through deliberate design of technological, social, and economic systems. Open-source infrastructure, participatory governance, equitable distribution of resources, and collective stewardship of knowledge are practical implementations. Automation reduces drudgery and expands freedom. AI optimizes public services instead of attention metrics. Networks and protocols, designed with equity in mind, amplify collective agency rather than corporate profit.

The stakes are clear. Capitalism weaponizes control systems to perpetuate hierarchy. Socialism reorients those same systems toward human flourishing. The difference is vector, not architecture. The technology is not the threat; the society that wields it is. Observation, documentation, and critical analysis are our tools to understand these vectors, to map the system, and to imagine alternatives.

From this vantage point, I am a bystander, an observer, a systems theorist. I am futuredude. I watch, I map, I see the patterns. I trace the flows of power and exploitation, noting where technology amplifies control and where it could empower. I see the potential for a multipolar, socialist world — a world in which the same control systems that now enforce domination are harnessed to liberate, educate, and elevate humanity.

The challenge is not technological; it is social. It is not about inventing new tools, but about redirecting existing infrastructures toward collective well-being. Capitalism is a vector of oppression. Socialism is a vector of liberation. The architecture exists; the question is who controls the vector and what moral orientation it serves.

We are at a historical inflection point. Technology is everywhere, embedded in every aspect of society. Capitalist forces are entrenched, but the structural possibility for a multipolar, equitable, and liberated world exists. By documenting patterns, analyzing systemic behavior, and imagining alternative trajectories, observers can influence the moral vector even without directly participating in political or military struggles.

Humanity built the infrastructure. Capitalism corrupted it. Socialism can reclaim it. Observation, critique, and systems-theory analysis illuminate both the scale of oppression and the pathways to liberation. The skeleton of technology is neutral; the soul of social relations determines whether it liberates or dominates.

The lesson is clear: technologies are control systems, but control is moral. The choice is ours.

💡 Final Thought: Tech is the skeleton; social relations are the soul. Capitalism weaponizes; socialism liberates. Understanding the vector matters more than the architecture itself.

📢 Call to Action: Observe, analyze, document, and map the systems of power. Share insights. Build the intellectual infrastructure for liberation. Signal where existing infrastructures can be repurposed to serve humanity rather than exploitation.

