Every time you pay a little extra at the register, you’re not funding national security—you’re funding oligarchs. Tariffs are theft, plain and simple. Here’s the Marxist breakdown.

Introduction: Tariffs as Class Weapons

Tariffs are sold to the public as “pro-worker” or “patriotic” measures designed to protect domestic industries. They are nothing of the sort. In reality, they are a blunt instrument wielded by the dictatorship of capital to funnel wealth from the working majority into the coffers of the Epstein class and corporate oligarchs.

When the government imposes a tariff, the cost of imported goods rises. On the surface, this may seem like a way to encourage domestic production. But the truth is more insidious: the burden of this policy falls almost entirely on the bottom 90% of Americans, while the capitalist class gains a twofold advantage. First, domestic corporations protected from foreign competition can raise prices without fear of losing customers. Second, these same corporations can leverage tariffs to increase profit margins while avoiding meaningful investment in workers or wages.

The working class—already enslaved by stagnant wages, crushing debt, and precarious employment—becomes the unwilling funder of the very class that exploits them. Tariffs are theft under the guise of policy.

Historical Context: Tariffs and the Rise of Capitalist Oligarchy

The use of tariffs as a mechanism for class extraction is not new. In the 19th century, tariffs were explicitly designed to protect emerging industrial capitalists in the United States at the expense of agricultural workers and small farmers. The same logic applies today, but the scale and sophistication are far greater.

Modern tariffs are often framed as tools for “national security” or “economic sovereignty.” These narratives serve two purposes. First, they obscure the real class function of the policy. Second, they manipulate the public into believing that their sacrifices—higher prices, reduced access to goods—are necessary for some collective good. The reality is that the sacrifice never falls on the ruling class; it is always extracted from the exploited majority.

Every dollar taken from the working class through tariffs is a dollar that enriches global capital networks controlled by the Epstein class. These are the same networks that manipulate international trade, evade taxes, and control supply chains to ensure maximum extraction of surplus value. Tariffs are a legal tool in this ongoing heist.

Mechanism: How Wealth Is Transferred

Let’s break down the mechanics. Suppose a foreign-produced steel beam costs $1,000. A tariff of 25% is imposed, making that same beam $1,250. That $250 does not vanish into a patriotic void—it is absorbed by domestic steel producers who now face less competition and can charge more for their product.

Who pays for this inflated price? Workers, small businesses, and everyday consumers. Who benefits? The owners of domestic production, who pocket the windfall without providing any meaningful return to the laborers who produced the goods.

It’s not just about direct pricing. Tariffs also distort markets. They create incentives for corporations to hoard, manipulate, and speculate on goods. Companies protected from foreign competition can afford to exploit workers more aggressively, suppress wages, and cut corners in production—all while presenting themselves as “national champions.”

In short: tariffs are not about protecting workers—they are about protecting profit margins. Every tariff is a subtle, state-sanctioned redistribution of wealth upward.

Tariffs and the Global Class War

The effects of tariffs extend far beyond domestic economics. When the United States imposes tariffs, it forces global trading partners to adjust. These adjustments often involve currency manipulation, trade restrictions, and exploitation of labor in developing countries.

This creates a global cycle where the working classes of multiple nations are forced to absorb the costs of policies designed to maximize elite profits. Tariffs are therefore not just a domestic issue—they are a tool of global capitalist domination.

The Epstein class thrives in this environment. They leverage political influence, lobby for “strategic” tariffs, and ensure that every policy, however cloaked in patriotic language, serves their class interests. Workers, by contrast, remain isolated, blaming foreign labor or government incompetence rather than recognizing the structural theft at play.

The Illusion of Protectionism

Supporters of tariffs often argue that they “protect jobs” or “save industries.” This argument is fundamentally flawed because it ignores the cost of enforcement and the redistribution of wealth. Any short-term gains in domestic employment are dwarfed by the permanent loss in purchasing power experienced by the working class.

Moreover, tariffs are selectively applied. They target certain industries while leaving others exposed, ensuring that profit extraction continues across sectors. The working class is left paying more for everything—from steel to electronics—while the ruling class continues its accumulation uninterrupted.

Protectionism, under the dictatorship of capital, is a veneer. Behind it lies the same extraction logic that fuels corporate monopolies, predatory pricing, and financial speculation. Tariffs do not empower the people—they empower the Epstein class.

A Marxist Perspective: Ending Tariff Exploitation

From a revolutionary Marxist perspective, the solution is clear: the working class must seize control of production and trade, abolishing the structures that allow the dictatorship of capital to redistribute wealth upward. Tariffs should be replaced with democratically controlled economic planning that prioritizes human needs over profits.

Workers must recognize tariffs for what they are: not economic strategy, not protectionism, not patriotism—but theft. Any attempt to reform the system without challenging the ruling class is doomed to fail. Only a revolutionary approach, rooted in class struggle, can dismantle the mechanisms of upward wealth transfer.

We must organize, educate, and mobilize. Tariffs, like all policies of the dictatorship of capital, are weapons used against the majority. Understanding their function is the first step toward dismantling the system that enforces them.

Conclusion: The Bottom Line

Every time a tariff is imposed, the bottom 90% of Americans pay more for the goods they need, while the Epstein class and corporate oligarchs pocket the windfall. The narrative of protectionism is a smokescreen; the policy is a tool of class warfare.

To resist, we must go beyond mere critique. We must organize, expose, and fight the structures that enable this theft. Only by reclaiming economic control from the capitalist elite can we ensure that wealth flows to those who produce it, not those who exploit it.

Tariffs are not a minor inconvenience—they are a daily reminder that the dictatorship of capital governs every aspect of our lives. Recognize the theft. Understand the class dynamics. And fight to overturn the system that allows it.