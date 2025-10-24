Surveillance and Power: Two Systems, One Lesson
Watching the World: Surveillance, Power, and the Battle Between Capital and Socialism
There are two massive surveillance systems in the world today: one in the U.S., one in China. Both track, monitor, and control—but for radically different purposes.
China’s system is centralized and highly visible, tied explicitly to state control. Cameras, facial recognition, social scoring—all tools of the dictatorship of the proletariat.
The U.S. system is decentralized and hidden within corporate tech, law enforcement, and federal intelligence. Most Americans don’t even notice.
Same technology, opposite goals: in China, the system is meant to protect collective order and social welfare. In the U.S., it exists to extract value, police labor, and protect private property.
The contrast is stark. One system serves the few, the other serves the many. The trajectory is clear: extractive, exploitative systems like U.S. capitalism are historically destined to fail.
Surveillance is just a lens on power. Under capitalism, the masses are always under watch and disposable. Under socialism, control is collective, accountable, and protective of society as a whole.
History is watching. Cameras don’t decide the future—social relations do. The choice is clear: systems that empower the few, or systems that empower the many.
Final Thought:
Call to Action:
Study the structures. Follow the flows of power. Support systems that empower the many, not the few. Understand surveillance not as inevitability, but as a reflection of who we let control society.
China is neither America nor its opposite, but its distorted reflection in a broken mirror. Yes, Beijing brandishes 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics'—a form of state capitalism where the Party dominates the economy, not the reverse, as confirmed by OECD reports in 2025. But this distinction is merely a veil over a starker truth: the two systems are complicit, united by the same thirst for control and the same consumerist illusion.
Look at the facts of October 2025: while Trump brandishes 130% tariffs on Chinese imports and tightens the screws on technological exports, Xi responds with discreet negotiations in Kuala Lumpur and targeted concessions on rare earths—a diplomatic ballet to avoid confrontation, not out of idealism, but because economic war would be mutual suicide. China did not suffer American capitalism; it embraced it, offshoring factories for low-cost 'communist' labor, exporting $500 billion worth of goods to the US in 2024. The dollar? A tool, not an enemy—a lever to subdue its population through debt and surveillance, all while maintaining the illusion of a distinct 'Chinese path.'
There are 'two Chinas' gaping open, just as in America: 400 million urban dwellers, drunk on Starbucks and iPhones, subjected to the Party which channels their dreams into endless production, and 900 million rural people, chained to the hukou, forgotten in the mists of cosmetic 'reforms' like the 2025 agricultural e-commerce initiative. There is no ideological struggle here, but an internal social war—where the real fight is not against America, but against the inequality that Beijing and Washington cultivate together.
The error is not to believe in their opposition, but to think they are not two sides of the same coin: a red and blue capitalism, a complicit elite, and masses lulled by the same toxic dream. The Logos whispers to us that the revolt will come neither from Beijing nor from Washington, but from those who dare to throw these illusions into the fire.
On one of your resource notes it mentions something simply not true about a social credit score used as part of the surveilence used by Chinese authorities. As your article clearly states the systems that underpin both of these super powers; the US and China are fundamentally different.
Western countries, even before technological advancements have always had a social credit score errected in the form of the capitalist reciepts of good or bad credit. There are so many forms of it that most people don't realize its being asked of them for some of the most basic needs. If you want to rent an apartment you have to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that you can do so by supplying your lease holder with proof of employment, a good credit score, and proof of identity. Thats just to get a roof over your head, and if one of those items are not presented and or they decide they don't like your photo they can decide to decline you regardless of all that paperwork.
In China, you don't have to display any of that cumbersome and in most cases expensive beaurocratic accumlation of paperwork, its a right you have as a citizen. You make the required payments and you get to live in the space of your choice. There is no social credit score if you can minimumly present your identity to the leasers. The camera and recognition systems across the country are used as population control which is very different from how the US uses it which is surveilence capitalism to the core. Whats worse about its use in the US is there are no checks and balances for abuses of data whether the systems themselves are hacked by cyber criminals or abused by the very authorities who claim the right to use and abuse it should they wish to prosecute you for any reason.