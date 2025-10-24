There are two massive surveillance systems in the world today: one in the U.S., one in China. Both track, monitor, and control—but for radically different purposes.

China’s system is centralized and highly visible, tied explicitly to state control. Cameras, facial recognition, social scoring—all tools of the dictatorship of the proletariat.

The U.S. system is decentralized and hidden within corporate tech, law enforcement, and federal intelligence. Most Americans don’t even notice.

Same technology, opposite goals: in China, the system is meant to protect collective order and social welfare. In the U.S., it exists to extract value, police labor, and protect private property.

The contrast is stark. One system serves the few, the other serves the many. The trajectory is clear: extractive, exploitative systems like U.S. capitalism are historically destined to fail.

Surveillance is just a lens on power. Under capitalism, the masses are always under watch and disposable. Under socialism, control is collective, accountable, and protective of society as a whole.

History is watching. Cameras don’t decide the future—social relations do. The choice is clear: systems that empower the few, or systems that empower the many.

Final Thought:

Cameras don’t decide history—social relations do. Under capitalism, surveillance polices the many for the benefit of the few. Under socialism, it protects the collective. The choice is systemic, not technological.

Call to Action:

Study the structures. Follow the flows of power. Support systems that empower the many, not the few. Understand surveillance not as inevitability, but as a reflection of who we let control society.

Share

Sources & Further Reading: