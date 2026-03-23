The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
18h

"This is not about bureaucratic control for its own sake. It is about removing these sectors from profit-driven decision-making.

Production is reorganized around social need."

The core values right there. This made my week. A solid blueprint for a path forward, obstacles and challenges included. Strategic and tactical. Beautifully done, William. I'll share widely.

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Charles Kelly's avatar
Charles Kelly
1d

Every historical movement had a plan. This is it.

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