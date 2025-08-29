“Pain isn’t just debilitating—it’s exhausting. And under capitalism, it is also isolating.”

Ten years ago, I was badly injured while employed abroad in the service of the United States empire. What followed was not only the destruction of my body, but the annihilation of my faith in the American project. After five years of painful recovery and rehabilitation, I was able to regain some measure of bodily functionality, but the injuries left me disabled and locked in a cycle of ongoing, savage pain. That pain is not merely a physical sensation; it is exhausting, isolating, and overwhelming. My life since has been defined by sleep as the only reprieve, by exhaustion as the permanent condition of existence, and by the absence of any support from a society that sees working people not as human beings, but as disposable instruments of profit.

This personal catastrophe was not the product of “bad luck” or “individual misfortune.” It is symptomatic of a broader system of exploitation and abandonment that defines the American capitalist order. My experience—being broken by empire, discarded by medicine, bankrupted by debt, and left to rot in pain—is not an anomaly. It is a consequence of the structural violence that capitalism reproduces daily against the working class.

Disability and the Political Economy of Abandonment

Disability under capitalism is not simply a medical condition. It is an economic category produced and managed by the logic of profit. In theory, the modern state exists to care for those who are injured in its service. In reality, once workers—whether in war, in industry, or in daily life—are no longer profitable, they are rendered invisible.

“The moment injury or illness disrupts the ability to labor, the worker becomes ‘surplus’ to capital.”

I lived this reality in the most brutal terms. My years of rehabilitation were met not with support but with indifference. Pain management in the United States is dictated not by need but by pharmaceutical profit cycles and regulatory paranoia. For those enduring permanent, life-altering pain, the only consistent response of the healthcare system is abandonment.

This abandonment is not accidental—it is the inevitable result of a society where healthcare is commodified and human suffering is a source of revenue.

The Social Ruins of Capitalist Medicine

My injury destroyed not only my body, but the fragile foundations of my life. The financial devastation was total. Years of bills piled up while I was unable to work. Capitalism insists that survival must be purchased, yet when laborers can no longer exchange their bodies for wages, survival becomes impossible.

In my case, the stress destroyed my marriage. I lost my wife to divorce. The pain was not only physical but social: the disintegration of relationships, the loss of dignity, the erasure of hope. These are not simply “personal tragedies.” They are the predictable outcomes of a system that individualizes suffering while ignoring its structural causes.

“Capitalist medicine is not healthcare; it is a form of organized abandonment.”

Empire Abroad, Barbarism at Home

It is no accident that my injuries occurred in the service of U.S. imperialism abroad. The same state that mobilizes enormous resources to wage endless wars cannot provide even the most basic healthcare to those broken in its name. This contradiction is at the heart of U.S. capitalism.

The empire thrives on extraction: of oil, of minerals, of global labor, and of the lives of those who serve as its enforcers. Abroad, millions are displaced, bombed, and starved. At home, veterans and workers return broken, disabled, and abandoned.

The myth of American freedom and opportunity crumbles in the face of these realities. My own radicalization came not from abstract theory but from lived experience: the recognition that the system will discard you the moment you cease to generate profit.

The Exhaustion of Pain, The Exhaustion of Capitalism

Living in chronic pain is not simply a physical condition. It is a constant depletion of life energy. Sleep becomes the only refuge. Exhaustion becomes the only permanent companion. This exhaustion is mirrored in the broader exhaustion of American capitalism itself.

“The exhaustion of the individual body is but a microcosm of the exhaustion of a system that can no longer sustain itself.”

Capitalism in its current form is unable to reproduce life. Wages stagnate while costs rise. Healthcare bankrupts. Housing is unattainable. Education shackles generations with debt. The environment collapses under the weight of endless extraction. Workers are told to endure, to adapt, to be resilient—while capital devours everything around them.

Socialism or Barbarism

Rosa Luxemburg posed the historic dilemma more than a century ago: socialism or barbarism. Today, that choice confronts us with brutal clarity. Barbarism is not an abstract possibility; it is the lived reality of millions of Americans abandoned by their society. It is the homelessness crisis, the opioid epidemic, the mass incarceration of the poor, the denial of medical care, the collapse of social bonds.

Socialism is the only path forward. By socialism, we do not mean charity or reform within capitalism, but the radical transformation of social relations: the decommodification of healthcare, housing, and survival itself; the reorganization of society around human need rather than profit; the recognition of the disabled and the injured not as “surplus” but as integral members of the collective body.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

My story is not unique. It is one of millions. Every worker who has been injured, every family broken by medical debt, every community abandoned by capital carries within them the seeds of radicalization. The system cannot be reformed into compassion—it must be dismantled and replaced.

The path is long, and the struggle is hard. But we have no alternative. The exhaustion of capitalism is also the birth pangs of a new world. It is our task to organize, to build solidarity, to demand socialism not as an abstract ideal but as the concrete condition of survival.

The time is now. Either we build a society rooted in care, dignity, and solidarity—or we resign ourselves to the barbarism already at our door.

