The SCO summit in Tianjin gathered leaders representing most of Eurasia—and the West is panicking. While U.S. media smears it as a “dictators’ club,” the reality is a bloc building corridors, payment systems, and security ties outside Washington’s reach. Multipolarity isn’t coming—it’s already well under construction.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is often dismissed in Western media as little more than a “talk shop.” Every time its leaders gather, the usual caricatures get rolled out: “authoritarian club,” “anti-West bloc,” “dictators holding hands.” This year’s summit in Tianjin, China (August 31–September 1, 2025) once again provoked that familiar script. Yet beneath the smears, the SCO is quietly evolving into something far more consequential: a coordination platform for multipolar sovereignty.

The Summit’s Core Outcomes

The Tianjin summit drew the heads of state from all 10 full members—China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus—along with partner states and observers. Together they represent the majority of humanity, most of Eurasia’s landmass, and an expanding share of global GDP. The sheer scale already challenges the U.S.-NATO narrative that world politics revolves around “the West.”

The headline deliverables were twofold:

The Tianjin Declaration , a collective statement framing the SCO as central to regional peace, development, and prosperity.

A Ten-Year Development Strategy, drafted by foreign ministers in July and now formally adopted, setting the group’s direction for 2025–2035.

China’s President Xi Jinping emphasized the SCO’s “greater responsibilities” in maintaining peace and driving economic growth. On the sidelines, multiple business and trade forums—covering digital economy, agriculture, supply chains, and industrial coordination—added a practical layer of economic integration to the diplomatic summitry.

The SCO is not yet a supranational body like the EU. But through these forums, it’s becoming a platform where regional states coordinate without U.S. or NATO veto power. That’s the heart of its appeal.

Expansion and Membership Politics

Belarus’s accession in 2024 gave the SCO its first European member, following Iran’s entry in 2023. These moves expand its footprint westward, bridging Asia and Europe more tightly. Each new member also dilutes Washington’s sanction leverage by creating more channels for logistics, finance, and energy trade outside U.S.-dominated networks.

Equally significant was the bilateral choreography. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Xi Jinping in Tianjin, stressing that India and China are “partners, not rivals.” This is not the message Washington hoped to hear. The U.S. has spent years courting India as a counterweight to China, especially through the Quad. But New Delhi continues to hedge, seeking autonomy rather than subordination. That balancing act gives the SCO a weight Washington can’t easily negate.

Security Architecture in Motion

Security is often the quiet heart of the SCO. This year followed a familiar pattern: defense ministers met in Qingdao earlier in 2025, building the scaffolding for joint drills, intelligence coordination, and counter-terror frameworks. For now, this is mostly about “confidence-building.” But routine meetings create habits, and habits solidify into structures.

The SCO is not a NATO clone; there is no mutual defense clause. But it is becoming a “security forum” in the literal sense: a place where member militaries coordinate outside U.S. supervision. In the longer run, that undermines Washington’s monopoly over regional security designs.

Western Media’s Reaction

Predictably, the summit drew the same stale descriptors from Western outlets: “murky,” “authoritarian extravaganza,” “dictators’ club.” These clichés serve two purposes. First, they avoid engaging with the substance of the SCO’s work—strategic corridors, payment systems, and supply chain linkages. Second, they reassure domestic audiences that U.S. hegemony remains the only “legitimate” framework for world order.

Yet even mainstream wires couldn’t ignore the SCO’s growing reach. Reuters, AP, and others noted the scale of participation and hinted at its rising influence. But rather than analyze what the Tianjin Declaration or the ten-year strategy might mean, the coverage leaned on Cold War tropes.

In other words: when Western elites can’t control the narrative, they delegitimize the event itself.

The U.S. Official Line

The U.S. reaction followed the same script: cast the SCO as a “revisionist bloc” undermining the “rules-based order.” The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency warned earlier this year of “adversaries deepening cooperation.” Washington’s think tanks echoed this, labeling the SCO an anti-West club and painting its coordination as a threat.

What’s missing from that analysis is honesty: the SCO isn’t about aggressive expansion. It’s about insulation. These states are building mechanisms to trade, invest, and defend themselves without the dollar leash and without the need to defer to NATO. That’s not “revisionism.” That’s sovereignty.

The Political Economy Angle

The SCO’s most important work isn’t flashy. It lies in building sanction-resistant plumbing: trade corridors, transport routes, payment systems, and possibly an SCO Development Bank. If those materialize, the dollar’s dominance in Eurasian transactions will erode further.

This is the slow, infrastructural work of multipolarity. It’s not about flags or fiery speeches. It’s about reducing vulnerability to Western coercion. That’s why the Tianjin forums on digital economy, business connectivity, and agriculture matter so much. They’re practical steps toward autonomy.

Contradictions Within the SCO

Critics point out the contradictions inside the SCO: India’s border disputes with China, Russia’s uneasy relationship with Delhi, regime differences among members. These are real tensions. But contradictions don’t negate the SCO’s function—they explain it.

The SCO provides a space where such contradictions are managed without U.S. oversight. That’s precisely why it matters. Eurasian powers are learning to coordinate even when they compete. For Washington, that’s more threatening than any declaration on paper.

What Comes Next

Several fronts are worth watching:

The full text of the Tianjin Declaration and the language on financial infrastructure.

The rollout of transport and energy MOUs linking China’s Belt and Road, Russia’s corridors, and India’s interests.

The development of cross-border payment systems, bypassing SWIFT and dollar dependency.

Routine joint security drills, normalizing coordination among militaries long kept apart.

These are not headlines. But they are how multipolarity gets built brick by brick.

Final Thought

The SCO isn’t a “dictators’ club.” It’s a coordination device for multipolar sovereignty. You don’t have to endorse every government at the table to see the shift. The unipolar order is fraying; the Tianjin summit shows what comes after.

Call to Action

Ignore the smear cycles. Read the Tianjin Declaration. Follow the trade corridors. Watch the payment systems. And at home, resist the forever-war budgets and sanctions that try to stall the inevitable. Multipolarity isn’t a threat—it’s the reality already arriving.

