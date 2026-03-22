The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
5h

The 1848 revolts across Europe were (almost) a turning-point in history, but were eventually crushed by the capitalist class who endeavored to never have a situation where workers revolt again.

Reply
Share
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
6h

Everyone. Everywhere. To the best of their ability. Together. All are valued for their contribution. ✊🏼✌🏼LFG.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture