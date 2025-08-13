The Dialectics of Destruction

David Elliott
Aug 13

Ultimately it all comes down to the extent that a country is an integrated entity. China has rebuilt itself based on this concept even if there are those who sit above the fray and guide events.

The US, on the other hand, has always been a projective entity employing competition - in the commercial environment - as the ordering mechanism. As indeed has been China. But the divergence between the two cultures has arisen from the development in the US (and much of the West) whereby this projective quality has drawn the commercial environment into one controlled by the ‘big beasts’ for their benefit and that of their ‘gods’, the venture capitalists who only understand - and value - value extraction. This kind of evaluation then trickles down and contaminates all supporting processes and we end up with a state of ‘never mind the quality - feel the width’.

China is not on this path - the second exclusivist (capitalist) part - but only as long as it remains broadly integrative across society. Indeed the way benefits of advances such as quantum-edge computing are put to use there will provide an exemplar of how maintain such an integrated society and so provide a model for the rest of the developing world.

Put simply it comes down to the rôle of usury in the commercial environment.

