We’re told the U.S. has a “crime problem,” but most of what gets policed is just poverty in motion. If you actually removed the economic pressure producing survival crime, you wouldn’t need half the policing apparatus we currently fund. The real question isn’t how to police better—it’s why we’ve built a society that manufactures instability and then pays billions to contain it.

The United States treats policing like a technical issue: more funding, better training, smarter deployment, new tech. But that’s like treating a flooded house by buying better mops.

The real driver of “crime” in the U.S. is not individual pathology—it is structural insecurity produced by the economic system itself. When people are priced out of housing, buried in medical debt, and trapped in precarious labor markets, survival begins to reorganize itself outside formal legality. What gets labeled “crime” is often just the informal survival logic of a stressed society.

So yes—under a socialist reorganization of the economy, large categories of crime would simply collapse. Not because people become morally purified, but because the pressure that produces “crimes of opportunity” and survival-driven offenses would be materially reduced. Remove scarcity in key domains of life, and you remove entire layers of policing demand.

But here’s what is usually left unsaid: policing in the United States is not just “too expensive.” It is structurally inefficient by design. It is a sprawling, militarized system layered with duplication, redundant command structures, and capital-intensive infrastructure that often sits idle until crisis moments or political unrest.

A rational system of public safety would look radically different.

It would:

shift resources from reactive enforcement toward preventive social infrastructure

embed housing support, mental health response, and conflict mediation into core public safety functions

eliminate the absurd duplication of armed agencies performing overlapping roles

demilitarize logistics and reduce capital waste—fewer armored assets, fewer redundant fleets, less idle hardware accumulation

reorganize safety around communities rather than central command-and-control policing nodes

In short: less force, more stability; less reaction, more prevention.

But none of this can be fully realized within a system that defines “safety” as the protection of property relations above human need. Because under capitalism, policing is not merely a service—it is a mechanism of social discipline. It manages the consequences of inequality while leaving inequality intact.

This is the contradiction at the center of the system: it produces the conditions that require heavy policing, then expands policing to manage the conditions it produces.

You cannot “reform” your way out of that loop. You can only reorganize the material base that generates it.

The question is not how to make policing cheaper.

The question is why a society built on abundance produces so much enforced scarcity that it requires an ever-expanding coercive apparatus to stabilize itself.

That is the real public safety problem.

Sources & Further Reading