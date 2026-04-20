The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Charles Wylie Kelly's avatar
Charles Wylie Kelly
16h

Add in the ICE equation when they are finished with the 'illegals' and they move against the 'legal protestors / resistors', which is much larger, and you have the flash point of rebellion.

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Andre Shumpert's avatar
Andre Shumpert
17h

Because power (and therefore preference) lies in the hands of the predatorial privileged the policy of politics has been to police the poor then pay the powerful even more. It is the cooperative system ie., cyclical bullying, rather than a one or the other crime.

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