Public Safety Is Not a Police Problem. It’s a Political Economy Problem.
How structural insecurity and capitalist waste turn public safety into an expensive system of crisis management instead of prevention
We’re told the U.S. has a “crime problem,” but most of what gets policed is just poverty in motion. If you actually removed the economic pressure producing survival crime, you wouldn’t need half the policing apparatus we currently fund. The real question isn’t how to police better—it’s why we’ve built a society that manufactures instability and then pays billions to contain it.
The United States treats policing like a technical issue: more funding, better training, smarter deployment, new tech. But that’s like treating a flooded house by buying better mops.
The real driver of “crime” in the U.S. is not individual pathology—it is structural insecurity produced by the economic system itself. When people are priced out of housing, buried in medical debt, and trapped in precarious labor markets, survival begins to reorganize itself outside formal legality. What gets labeled “crime” is often just the informal survival logic of a stressed society.
So yes—under a socialist reorganization of the economy, large categories of crime would simply collapse. Not because people become morally purified, but because the pressure that produces “crimes of opportunity” and survival-driven offenses would be materially reduced. Remove scarcity in key domains of life, and you remove entire layers of policing demand.
But here’s what is usually left unsaid: policing in the United States is not just “too expensive.” It is structurally inefficient by design. It is a sprawling, militarized system layered with duplication, redundant command structures, and capital-intensive infrastructure that often sits idle until crisis moments or political unrest.
A rational system of public safety would look radically different.
It would:
shift resources from reactive enforcement toward preventive social infrastructure
embed housing support, mental health response, and conflict mediation into core public safety functions
eliminate the absurd duplication of armed agencies performing overlapping roles
demilitarize logistics and reduce capital waste—fewer armored assets, fewer redundant fleets, less idle hardware accumulation
reorganize safety around communities rather than central command-and-control policing nodes
In short: less force, more stability; less reaction, more prevention.
But none of this can be fully realized within a system that defines “safety” as the protection of property relations above human need. Because under capitalism, policing is not merely a service—it is a mechanism of social discipline. It manages the consequences of inequality while leaving inequality intact.
This is the contradiction at the center of the system: it produces the conditions that require heavy policing, then expands policing to manage the conditions it produces.
You cannot “reform” your way out of that loop. You can only reorganize the material base that generates it.
The question is not how to make policing cheaper.
The question is why a society built on abundance produces so much enforced scarcity that it requires an ever-expanding coercive apparatus to stabilize itself.
That is the real public safety problem.
Sources & Further Reading
Capital, Volume I — Foundational analysis of how capitalist production generates surplus populations, precarity, and structural compulsion through economic relations rather than individual behavior.
Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison — A key text on how modern punishment systems evolve alongside economic and administrative systems of control, shifting from public spectacle to continuous discipline.
Are Prisons Obsolete? — Argues that mass incarceration is structurally tied to racial capitalism and that “crime control” functions as a political-economic management system rather than a neutral public service.
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City — Empirical study showing how housing precarity and eviction cycles produce instability that cascades into criminalization, homelessness, and state intervention.
The New Jim Crow — Examines mass incarceration as a racialized system of labor and social control embedded in post-civil rights American capitalism.
Policing the Crisis — Classic political economy analysis showing how “crime waves” are socially constructed and used to justify expanded policing and state authority.
Bureau of Justice Statistics (U.S. Department of Justice) — For data on policing expenditures, incarceration rates, and the structural scale of the criminal justice system in the United States.
National Academies of Sciences reports on policing and public safety — Research highlighting the limits of enforcement-heavy models and the importance of social determinants in violence reduction.
Add in the ICE equation when they are finished with the 'illegals' and they move against the 'legal protestors / resistors', which is much larger, and you have the flash point of rebellion.
Because power (and therefore preference) lies in the hands of the predatorial privileged the policy of politics has been to police the poor then pay the powerful even more. It is the cooperative system ie., cyclical bullying, rather than a one or the other crime.