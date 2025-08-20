The brutal inadequacy of Social Security Income (SSI), the criminalization of homelessness, the abandonment of disabled people—is not a policy “failure” but an expression of capitalist logic itself.

Under capitalism, human worth is tethered to productivity. If you cannot sell your labor-power, the system regards you as “surplus population.” Marx called this the relative surplus population or the “reserve army of labor”—those excluded from production but used to discipline the working class by showing what happens when you fall out of the wage relation. Disabled people, the unemployed, and the unhoused are forced to live in precarity, their suffering turned into a warning to the rest of the working class: work or starve.

The pittance of SSI—\$967/month—shows how the U.S. state functions as the executive committee of the bourgeoisie (Marx). It does not provide a dignified standard of living for the disabled, because doing so would undermine the coercive force of wage labor. SNAP and housing supports are equally rationed not to meet need, but to prevent revolt while reinforcing dependency and stigma.

This is why homelessness is criminalized. The disabled and unhoused are made into “problems to be managed,” not human beings with rights. By punishing those who cannot survive within capitalist markets, the state upholds the sanctity of private property and profit over human life.

Socialism, by contrast, begins from a different principle: that human beings are not disposable. In a socialist system, the right to housing, healthcare, food, and dignity would not be conditional on your ability to generate surplus value. Rather than being cast aside as “surplus,” disabled people would be integrated fully into social life, with their needs met collectively.

Capitalism produces and reproduces human misery not by accident but by design. The treatment of disabled Americans on SSI is one of the starkest indictments of a system that values profit above life itself. Only socialism offers the possibility of organizing society around human need rather than capital accumulation.

Share