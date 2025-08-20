The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Susan Mercurio
7d

This approach to SSI is predicated on the old Elizabethan Poor Laws. In those days, the elite and the church believed that people had to be forced to work and they wouldn't work otherwise. They based the dole so that it deliberately wasn't enough to live on, forcing people to accept any work at all or starve.

This idea has percolated down to the 21st century, and it still drives the belief system of legislators to this day.

charles leone
7d

Based on British philosophy called Utilitarianism. In accounting, it is called cost-benefit analysis. This is the capitalist mindset that puts profits before people like our modern Health Care System which is transitioning to an age-based triage system where health care is increasingly denied to the elderly, disabled and poor.

