Governor Youngkin’s celebration of Pluck’d’s $100 million investment in Southwest Virginia is a grotesque farce—a capitalist victory lap over the bodies of the working class. What is framed as a “big win” is, in reality, another corporate raid on a struggling region, where desperation is weaponized to impose poverty wages, brutal working conditions, and ecological degradation. This is not economic development; it is the vampiric logic of capital, seeking out the most vulnerable populations to squeeze for maximum profit. Southwest Virginia, hollowed out by decades of deindustrialization and neglect, is now being rebranded as a “new industrial corridor”—not because it is fit for human thriving, but precisely because it has been rendered desperate enough to accept subhuman conditions.

The 250 jobs promised are not a lifeline but a leash. Poultry processing—Pluck’d’s industry—is infamous for its barbaric labor practices: repetitive stress injuries, unsafe line speeds, wage theft, and union-busting. These jobs will pay just enough to keep workers trapped in debt, yet never enough to escape it. The absence of healthcare, pensions, or job security ensures that employees remain disposable, their bodies worn down and discarded like machinery. Meanwhile, the $100 million investment is not a gift but an extraction mechanism—tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure paid for by the public, while profits are funneled upward to shareholders. The state, as always, serves as capital’s enforcer, subsidizing exploitation under the banner of “economic growth.”

The environmental devastation will be another hidden cost. Industrial poultry operations poison waterways with nitrogen runoff, fill the air with particulate matter, and transform rural landscapes into sacrifice zones. The people of Carroll County will breathe the toxins, drink the contaminated water, and suffer the health consequences—all while Pluck’d executives count their profits from afar. This is the colonial logic of capital in the 21st century: sacrifice the periphery to feed the core. Southwest Virginia, like so many ravaged regions before it, is being turned into a dumping ground for an industry that would never be tolerated in wealthy suburbs.

The deeper insult is the ideological fraud: the claim that this represents “fresh opportunity.” For whom? Not for the workers condemned to maim their hands on assembly lines. Not for the communities forced to trade their health for pennies. The only real opportunity here is for Pluck’d to exploit a broken labor market, where decades of neoliberal policy have stripped workers of alternatives. This is not revitalization—it is the resurrection of company-town feudalism, where capital owns not just the factory but the lives of those inside it.

The task for socialists is to expose this scam and organize against it. Every worker in Pluck’s future hellscape must be reached with the message of class struggle: unions, sabotage, strikes. The left must fight not just for better wages but for worker ownership—for the expropriation of these plants and their conversion into democratically run cooperatives. The state will not save workers; only collective power will.

