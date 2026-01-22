Colonialism isn’t a relic of the past—it’s alive, violent, and systemic. Palestine shows us exactly how empire operates today, and why decolonization must be global, not symbolic.

When we talk about colonialism today, it’s tempting to treat it as a relic of the past—a few dusty chapters in history books. Amin Husain, in his recent conversation with Chris Hedges, shatters that illusion. Palestine, Husain argues, is not merely a regional conflict; it is the living blueprint of contemporary colonialism. Understanding it is crucial if we are serious about decolonization—not as a symbolic gesture, but as a global political imperative.

Palestine exposes the mechanisms that make colonialism durable. It is about more than land or borders; it is about the systematic violence, dispossession, and erasure that enable empire to persist. Husain emphasizes that modern settler colonialism replicates the logic of historical colonial projects, but with new tools: militarized occupation, structural inequality, cultural manipulation, and the normalization of erasure in media, education, and law. Every demolished home, every erased Palestinian narrative, every piece of stolen land is not just a local injustice—it is a case study in how colonial systems operate when fully unleashed.

This is not an isolated phenomenon. Husain’s argument is stark: the logic of Palestine can be mapped globally. From the U.S. treatment of Indigenous nations to neocolonial interventions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the same mechanisms—extraction, control, and narrative erasure—recur. The difference is scale and visibility, not essence. The Western liberal order presents colonialism as a historical anomaly or an unfortunate mistake. In reality, it is ongoing and systemic, embedded in the very institutions we take for granted: the state, law, media, and even cultural memory.

Decolonization, therefore, cannot be cosmetic. Husain is clear: renaming streets, changing textbooks, or issuing symbolic apologies will not dismantle the system. True decolonization requires uprooting the material and structural foundations of colonial power—the economic, political, and cultural apparatus that sustains it. It is not an intellectual exercise or a moral choice; it is an existential confrontation with empire itself. Palestine demonstrates both the stakes and the possibility. Resistance there is not only defensive; it is a radical pedagogy, a living example of what organized, conscious struggle against colonialism looks like.

For those who imagine decolonization as a distant, theoretical goal, Palestine delivers a hard lesson: colonial systems are not fragile—they are deliberately resilient. Yet, they are not invincible. The struggle of the Palestinian people reminds us that where there is land, empire projects narrative; where there is humanity, colonialism seeks to erase it. But resistance persists. And through that resistance, the blueprint of colonialism is revealed, allowing us to see its mechanisms, anticipate its next moves, and organize effectively against it.

If we take Husain seriously, the task is clear: the global fight against colonialism cannot wait for symbolic reforms or gradual liberal progress. It requires systemic confrontation. The lesson of Palestine is a warning, a map, and, paradoxically, a guide for the forces of liberation worldwide. The world must not only recognize this blueprint—it must act to dismantle it.