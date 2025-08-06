The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Kelly's avatar
Charles Kelly
Aug 7

This is a terrific piece, the first sentence is the thesis. With control of government, media and data, there is no other solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Aug 6

"Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power."

-Benito Mussolini

***

IBM founder Thomas Watson, argued that the covert operations should be run exclusively through private agencies such as the major Anglo-American multinational corporations, banks, and law firms. It allows to evade FOI exposure (Freedom of Information by taxpayers, ie. how the Gov spends their money..)

BTW, IBM directly supplied the Nazis with technology which was used to help transport millions of people to their deaths in the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Treblinka:

youtu.be/lb082pTy-Nw?t=1000

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture