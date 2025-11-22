November 1620. Plymouth Rock. The Mayflower. These names have been mythologized in every school textbook, every Thanksgiving tale, every “pilgrims and natives” story fed to generations of Americans. But let’s be honest: the mythology is a lie, a glossing over of what was, in reality, the opening chapter of a centuries-long project of settler-colonial violence.

Make no mistake: the pilgrims were not innocents fleeing oppression in Europe to find a paradise of freedom in the New World. They were religious extremists. They were land grabbers. They were ideological enforcers. And their arrival set in motion a chain of events that would justify slavery, genocide, land theft, and capitalist accumulation as “American progress.”

The sanitized story—pilgrims seeking religious freedom, Indians helping them survive, and a friendly first Thanksgiving—is an illusion. It is nostalgia weaponized to obscure oppression. To understand the present, you have to confront the past honestly. So let’s do that.

Settler-Colonialism Begins

When the Mayflower landed in November 1620, it did not land on an empty continent. Indigenous peoples had lived, farmed, traded, and governed themselves for millennia. The Wampanoag Confederacy, the Narragansett, the Pequot, and dozens of other nations were thriving. Their societies were sophisticated, resilient, and deeply connected to their land.

The pilgrims were outsiders—religious radicals with a rigid worldview, convinced that their faith and their interpretation of God gave them a right to claim territory and dominate people. They didn’t just want to survive—they wanted to remake the world in their image. This is settler-colonialism in its purest form: a foreign group coming in, taking land, imposing laws and religion, and subordinating or erasing the existing inhabitants.

From the very beginning, violence was a tool. The early pilgrims allied strategically with some Indigenous groups against others, manipulating inter-tribal rivalries to secure land. Disease and displacement followed. Indigenous peoples were decimated—not as an accident, but as a structural consequence of colonial settlement.

The Myth of Freedom

America’s founding mythology often frames these settlers as heroic seekers of liberty. But whose liberty? Certainly not the Indigenous peoples whose lives and lands were violently appropriated. Certainly not the enslaved Africans who would soon be brought to these colonies. The “freedom” of Plymouth Rock existed only in relation to someone else’s oppression.

Religion was their justification. Capitalism was their method. Land was their prize. And violence—systemic, structural, and relentless—was the vehicle by which they enforced both.

This is critical: the Mayflower did not just plant seeds of colonialism; it planted the ideology of entitlement, property, and racialized hierarchy that would become the blueprint for the United States. Plymouth Rock is the cornerstone of empire dressed as piety.

A Continuum of Oppression

It’s tempting to see colonialism, slavery, westward expansion, and industrial capitalism as separate chapters in history. They’re not. They are all part of the same narrative—an ongoing project of expropriation, extraction, and domination.

Slavery : The Atlantic slave trade and the plantation economy were built on the same logic the pilgrims applied to Indigenous land: humans, labor, and resources exist to be exploited for accumulation.

Land Theft : From the Indian Removal Act to the Trail of Tears, the U.S. continued the same strategy first employed in Plymouth: declare land “empty” or “unused” if Indigenous claims didn’t fit the settler logic, then take it.

Capitalist Expansion: Private property, wage labor, and early capitalist accumulation were moralized as “civilization,” while the destruction of existing social structures was erased or justified.

What started in 1620 was not an isolated event; it was the opening salvo in an imperial project that continues in different forms today.

Thanksgiving and the Sanitization of History

Thanksgiving is the perfect example of how myth can be weaponized. The story celebrates generosity, gratitude, and survival—but erases the violent conquest that made it possible. It teaches children to admire settlers while ignoring the destruction of Indigenous societies.

This myth-making is not harmless. It is ideological. It shapes how generations understand power, history, and morality. It normalizes the erasure of the oppressed and positions colonial conquest as moral or inevitable. In other words, Thanksgiving is not just a holiday—it’s propaganda.

When you peel back the myth, you see the continuity: Plymouth Rock is not a quaint tale; it is the foundation of a state and an economy built on violence, theft, and racial hierarchy. The “first Thanksgiving” is an origin story, but one written by the conquerors, not the conquered.

Empire Didn’t Start in 1776

American exceptionalism loves to point to 1776 as the founding moment. But 1776 was not the beginning—it was a continuation. The logic of conquest, domination, and accumulation had already been in motion for over 150 years. The colonies’ rebellion against Britain was about political power for settlers, not justice for Indigenous peoples or enslaved Africans.

Plymouth Rock set the stage. Land appropriation, legal frameworks for property, religious justification for hierarchy—these were all in place long before independence. Empire was already here; independence just gave settlers a freer hand to expand and consolidate it.

Modern Capitalism and the Legacy of 1620

The world we live in today—the inequalities, the racial hierarchies, the land grabs, and the capitalist economies built on extraction—are all downstream from 1620. Corporate land ownership, financial exploitation, and even global imperialism follow the same logic of entitlement and domination.

If you trace the thread, every major institution of American power—government, law, the economy—can be seen as a continuation of the Plymouth Rock blueprint. The settlers’ ideology didn’t die; it mutated. Capitalism became the new enforcement mechanism, racialized and systemic, but still driven by the same logic: some people’s lives and labor exist to serve others’ accumulation.

Facing the Truth

Acknowledging this history is uncomfortable—but necessary. The sanitized narratives of history, the mythologized holidays, the nationalistic pride—these are not trivial. They are ideological tools to obscure oppression. They allow people to participate in the ongoing project of empire without seeing it as such.

To confront the truth:

Read Indigenous histories and perspectives.

Reject myths that glorify conquest.

Recognize that “freedom” in this context has always been selective.

Understand that modern inequities are a continuation of centuries of structured dispossession.

Truth isn’t about guilt—it’s about clarity. Understanding the past accurately equips us to challenge the structures of power that persist today.

Final Thought

November 1620 wasn’t a quaint story of survival or divine providence. It was the blueprint for centuries of systemic oppression. Plymouth Rock isn’t just a symbol of settlement—it’s a symbol of entitlement, dispossession, and the ideological justification for empire.

Every story we’ve been told about the pilgrims, Thanksgiving, and the “birth” of America needs to be interrogated. Because understanding the past honestly is the only way to dismantle the myths we’ve inherited—and the injustices that continue to this day.

Call to Action

Engage with Indigenous authors and historians.

Question sanitized narratives and “national myths.”

Examine how historical oppression informs modern capitalism and inequality.

Resist celebrating colonial conquest disguised as holiday tradition.

The truth isn’t comfortable—but comfort is not justice. If we want to dismantle the systems of exploitation still in play, we must start by naming their origins. November 1620 is where the story begins.

