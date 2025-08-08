The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prisoner of parasite existence's avatar
Prisoner of parasite existence
Aug 17

Antinatalism for the win

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Contrarian's avatar
Contrarian
Aug 9

People are not going to change. We are to busy being entertained and judging each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture