The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
2d

Nigeria has always been divided by design. British design. In 1914, the British amalgamated what is now Nigeria from northern and southern regions, both of which had multiple ethnic and religious groups.

Most of the north was Muslim and related to the people of the Maghreb. Southerners were more black African, and predominantly Christian by then. The amalgamation was never intended to unite Nigerians, but to divide and subjugate them.

The only thing that has changed is that there is a different empire doing the dividing and subjugating.

Greeley Miklashek, MD
2d

Libya 2.0?

