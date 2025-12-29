Nigeria, Sectarian Tension, and the U.S. Empire

Let’s be blunt: what’s happening in Nigeria isn’t some ancient tribal feud coming to life. It’s a classic imperial playbook.

Nigeria is too big, too strategic, and too influential to be left alone. With 220 million people, massive oil reserves, and a central role in ECOWAS, it’s the keystone of West Africa. If Nigeria ever aligns with anti-imperialist forces in the Sahel—like the newly formed AES—Washington loses a critical buffer.

So what does the empire do? Weaponize division. Muslim–Christian tensions are amplified and exploited. Boko Haram, militia violence, and banditry don’t emerge in a vacuum—they’re symptoms of poverty, land dispossession, IMF austerity, climate stress, and elite corruption. Religion becomes the language of struggle, not the root cause.

Meanwhile, AFRICOM is quietly expanding in Nigeria: training hubs, joint facilities, intelligence operations. The empire is building a footprint, a buffer, and a launchpad for West African operations.

Chaos is preferable to sovereignty. A fractured Nigeria = dependent, violent, and controllable. A stable, unified Nigeria = a serious challenge: regional energy independence, coordination with anti-imperialist blocs, and a model for resisting imperial designs.

Bottom line: the U.S. empire doesn’t want Nigeria to collapse, but it doesn’t want it to win either. It wants Nigeria managed, divided, and strategically useful—and it will use every tool to keep it that way.

If we want real change in West Africa, we have to see through the smoke of “religious conflict” and call out the imperial hand shaping it. Understanding motives is the first step to breaking the cycle.