The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LMBPT's avatar
LMBPT
43m

Thought provoking & educational as always. Your articles always awake the 'back of mind niggles' that have existed and grown over the years. Western democracy an understatement of the word oxymoron.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture