Call it what it is: NATO isn’t a defensive alliance. It’s a mafia cartel. The SCO is the start of organized resistance.

The Con Game of NATO

Strip away the PR gloss, and NATO looks less like an alliance and more like a cartel. Its business model is familiar to anyone who’s watched a gangster flick:

Promise “protection” against vague threats.

Demand obedience, tribute, and political concessions.

Punish anyone who refuses the deal with violence.

From its founding in 1949, NATO was never about “defense.” The Soviet Union didn’t invade Western Europe. No Warsaw Pact tanks ever rolled into Paris. NATO’s record is not one of noble resistance but of expansion, coups, and intervention. Its real function was always to keep Europe under U.S. lock and key, to guarantee markets for American capital, and to ensure no socialist alternative could gain traction.

The proof is in the blood. Yugoslavia torn apart under NATO bombs in 1999. Libya smashed into chaos in 2011, left to warlords and slave markets. Afghanistan invaded in 2001, occupied for twenty years, only to collapse the moment the U.S. walked away. Iraq destabilized, Syria bled dry, Ukraine armed to the teeth. NATO doesn’t bring stability. It brings rubble.

“Democracy” as Extortion

The language is always the same: democracy, human rights, security. But NATO’s track record tells a different story. It arms Saudi monarchies that butcher dissidents, bankrolls Ukrainian Nazis, and turns a blind eye to Israel’s apartheid regime. The rules change depending on who pays tribute to the cartel.

It’s the same extortion racket the mafia runs. The godfather says: Nice country you’ve got here. Be a shame if something happened to it.

Want sovereignty over your oil? Iraq was shown what happens.

Want an independent path for development? Libya’s Gaddafi was bombed into the desert.

Want to trade in currencies other than the dollar? Sanctions and coups await.

This is not defense. It is tribute collection at gunpoint.

Enter the SCO

Against this backdrop, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization looks less like a formal alliance and more like a survival mechanism. Founded in 2001, it started modestly: border security, anti-terror coordination. But the context mattered. NATO was fresh off its Yugoslavia campaign, flexing muscles in Eastern Europe. The U.S. was preparing to invade Afghanistan. Eurasian states needed a shield.

Today the SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia. Dialogue partners extend to Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. That’s half the world’s population, most of the world’s energy reserves, and the heartland of Eurasia — the very space U.S. imperial strategists have always said must be controlled at all costs.

Unlike NATO, the SCO doesn’t dress itself up in universalist lies. It doesn’t pretend to export “values.” It exists to coordinate between states that want to defend sovereignty, resist color revolutions, and blunt U.S. encirclement. Its work is not flashy, but it is relentless:

Joint military drills across Central Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Intelligence-sharing agreements against separatist and extremist groups.

Energy and trade corridors running outside U.S.-dominated routes.

If BRICS provides the economic glue, the SCO provides the muscle. It is the neighborhood watch — not perfect, not saintly, but determined to make NATO think twice before shaking down Eurasia again.

NATO Screams “Authoritarianism”

Every time the SCO flexes, Western officials reach for the same tired script: authoritarian bloc, anti-democratic, illiberal. But this script is a bad joke.

When NATO bombs Yugoslavia without UN approval, that’s “humanitarian intervention.”

When the SCO runs anti-terror drills, that’s “authoritarian repression.”

When NATO arms jihadists in Syria, it’s “defending freedom.”

When the SCO cracks down on separatist violence in Xinjiang or Chechnya, it’s “human rights abuse.”

The double standard is naked, but that’s the point. The hypocrisy is itself a weapon, a way of laundering NATO’s violence as “defense” while demonizing any rival as “illegitimate.”

In reality, what NATO hates is not authoritarianism. NATO has armed and coddled monarchies, dictatorships, and fascist militias whenever it suits imperial interests. What NATO hates is disobedience.

Why the West is Desperate

The desperation today is palpable. The U.S. and NATO cannot stop their own decline, yet they cannot admit it. So they lunge at every possible rival: Russia sanctioned, China encircled, Iran strangled, coups in Africa, pressure on Turkey, threats against India.

But the more they lash out, the more they accelerate what they fear most: integration across Eurasia. The SCO grows because NATO cannot help itself. Every war, every sanction, every psyop is another shove toward multipolarity.

U.S. strategists have known this for over a century. Halford Mackinder, the British imperial geographer, called Eurasia the “heartland.” Zbigniew Brzezinski, architect of U.S. strategy in the 1990s, warned that America must never allow a rival coalition to dominate Eurasia.

That coalition exists now. It has a name. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Multipolarity vs. Monopoly

The fight is not “democracy versus autocracy,” no matter how many times Joe Biden repeats the line. It is monopoly versus multipolarity.

NATO represents monopoly: one cartel, one currency, one empire dictating the rules. The SCO represents multipolarity: messy, contradictory, full of rivalries, but united in rejecting the mafia’s monopoly.

BRICS makes headlines because economists can debate numbers. The SCO doesn’t need headlines. It does the work. It coordinates drills, secures borders, builds corridors, and keeps the mafia out of the neighborhood.

A Record of Ruin

If anyone doubts the mafia metaphor, look at NATO’s body count:

Yugoslavia (1999): Bombed for 78 days, infrastructure destroyed, the state carved up. NATO called it “humanitarian.” Civilians called it terror.

Afghanistan (2001–2021): Occupied for two decades, thousands killed, trillions wasted. When NATO left, the puppet state collapsed in days.

Libya (2011): NATO turned Africa’s richest state into a warlord-run scrapyard. Slave markets reappeared in the 21st century.

Iraq (supporting U.S. invasion 2003): “Coalition of the willing” was NATO by another name. The result: hundreds of thousands dead, a country shattered.

Ukraine (2014–present): NATO’s expansion eastward lit the fuse. Arming Nazis, pushing proxy war, sacrificing Ukrainians on the altar of “containment.”

This is not security. This is racketeering.

SCO as Counter-Force

By contrast, the SCO has not bombed, invaded, or overthrown states. Its contradictions are real: rivalries between India and Pakistan, tensions between China and Russia, divergent interests in Central Asia. But despite all this, it functions because the alternative is worse: subjugation by NATO.

And that is what terrifies the West most — not that the SCO is flawless, but that it exists at all. An institution outside NATO’s orbit. A forum where Washington has no seat, no veto, no whip hand.

The Mafia Is Cornered

NATO is not a confident empire. It is a cornered cartel. The evidence:

Endless expansion eastward, chasing relevance by dragging new states into its orbit.

Panic over Africa, where coups throw out Western military bases.

Sanctions that backfire, pushing Russia, China, and Iran closer together.

Constant fearmongering about “disinformation” because their own propaganda no longer sticks.

The mafia is losing its grip. And everyone can see it.

The Road Ahead

Multipolarity will not be clean or easy. The SCO is not a workers’ international or a socialist federation. It is a coalition of states with their own contradictions, some deeply capitalist, some authoritarian in their own right. But Marxists must analyze power as it exists, not as we wish it to be.

And the reality is this: as long as NATO remains the global mafia, any counter-force matters. The SCO, flawed as it is, is one of the few institutions strong enough to blunt the cartel’s violence.

This does not mean romanticizing the SCO or BRICS as revolutionary. It means recognizing the material shift: the monopoly of Western imperialism is cracking, and history is opening toward something new.

Final Thought

NATO is the mafia of imperial capitalism. Its record is extortion, its method is bombing, its ideology is hypocrisy.

The SCO is not salvation, but it is resistance. It is the tenant union, the neighborhood watch, the barricade at the street corner saying: No more protection money. No more tribute. No more monopoly.

The empire is not collapsing because of fiery speeches. It is collapsing because half the planet has stopped being afraid of its racket.

