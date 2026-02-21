The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Canuck's avatar
Doug Canuck
2h

And now technofeudalism is replacing capitalism as capitalism replaced feudalism. Class consciousness is more important than ever.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen X's avatar
Stephen X
2h

The problem is not capitalism however you define it. It does not matter what system you engineer it is always about power. Power of capitalism or power of bureaucracies. It is human behavior that is the challenge....this is what Marx neglects. Foucault is a better understanding.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture