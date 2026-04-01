The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Sean H.'s avatar
Sean H.
5d

An absolutely brilliant and timely piece of writing.

A few short additions. The psychology behind the now complete control of the average US citizen began with Edward Bernays, Freud’s double nephew, whose works on public relations and propaganda in the 20’s and beyond became the cornerstone of mass marketing through the ‘50s. ( He wrote of the masses that they were irrational animals subject to herd instinct).He also worked for the CIA assisting them in their forays into subversive and military actions in Guatemala at the same time. To achieve a trifecta of sorts he was named one of the Top 100 Influential Americans of the 20th Century. He died in 1995 at 103 years old in Cambridge , Mass. One of his tenets was to seduce and compromise leaders in order to control their followers.

More recently the concerted effort by Obama to have his acolytes lead NGOs in their role as fact checkers that brought pressure on Twitter and Face Book by challenging, and thereby limiting and censoring, politically conservative anti-Biden administration statements including challenging Covid policies and medical and political dicta was well publicized by the Twitter File imbroglio resulting in the Federal District Ct case of Murthy v Missosuri ( previously Murthy v Biden). A recent decision led to a settlement limiting governmental interference and coercion upon private individual's 1st Amendment rights-but nothing about NGOs..

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4d

The noose it tightening on our necks - pull it off and put it on the oppressors.

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