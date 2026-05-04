Empires do not simply collapse and disappear—they leave behind fractured geographies, armed networks, and unresolved national questions that continue to detonate decades later. Nowhere is this more visible than in Mali, where today’s conflict is not a sudden eruption of “terrorism,” but the accumulated result of imperial restructuring, regional war spillover, and internal contradictions that have never been resolved.

The Myth of Sudden Chaos

The dominant narrative suggests that instability in Mali emerged after the withdrawal of French forces, as if the Sahel suddenly descended into disorder the moment Western troops stepped back. This framing is not just misleading—it is ideological. It obscures the deeper historical processes that produced the current crisis and conveniently absolves imperial intervention of its long-term consequences.

Jihadi insurgency in the Sahel did not begin with the exit of French troops. It is the product of a decades-long process rooted in regional war displacement and state fragmentation.

To understand Mali, one must reject the illusion of isolated events and instead trace the continuity of conflict across borders and decades. The Sahel is not experiencing chaos; it is experiencing the logical outcome of accumulated contradictions.

Algeria’s War and the Southward Drift of Insurgency

The modern architecture of Sahelian jihadism can be traced directly to the Algerian Civil War of the 1990s. When Islamist insurgent groups were defeated by the Algerian state, they were not eradicated. They retreated.

They moved south.

Northern Mali, with its vast terrain and weak state presence, became the ideal refuge. There, these fighters did not remain external actors. They embedded themselves within local societies, forming familial, economic, and logistical ties. Over time, these networks evolved into more complex organizations, eventually aligning with broader formations such as Al-Qaeda-linked structures and later ISIS-affiliated factions.

What emerged was not an imported insurgency, but a hybrid formation rooted in both external displacement and local integration.

This matters because it destroys the simplistic dichotomy between “foreign terrorism” and “local stability.” The insurgency in Mali is neither purely external nor purely internal. It is a synthesis of both, shaped by the material conditions of the Sahel.

Libya 2011: The Great Accelerant

If Algeria provided the seed, the destruction of Libya in 2011 provided the fuel.

The NATO intervention that dismantled the Libyan state did not merely remove a government. It shattered a regional anchor. Libya had functioned as a stabilizing force in the Sahel, regulating migration flows, controlling arms distribution, and maintaining a degree of geopolitical balance.

Its collapse unleashed a cascade of consequences.

Weapons stockpiles were looted on a massive scale. Arms that had once been contained within Libyan borders spread across the Sahel, transforming localized insurgencies into heavily armed movements. Fighters, including Tuareg mercenaries who had served in Libya, returned to Mali with both combat experience and access to advanced weaponry.

The result was a qualitative shift in the nature of conflict. What had been a low-intensity insurgency became a full-spectrum regional war economy.

The 2012 crisis in Mali cannot be understood without this context. It was not an isolated uprising. It was the direct extension of a collapsed state exporting instability across its borders.

The National Question: Tuareg Resistance and Colonial Borders

Long before jihadist groups gained prominence, the Tuareg people had been engaged in periodic conflict with the Malian state. These rebellions date back to the moment of independence in the 1960s.

At the heart of this conflict lies the colonial construction of Mali itself.

French colonialism imposed artificial borders that forced together diverse ethnic groups with distinct languages, cultures, and economic systems. The Tuareg, traditionally nomadic and oriented toward Saharan trade networks, found themselves incorporated into a state dominated by southern populations with entirely different historical trajectories.

This was not a natural nation-state. It was a colonial artifact.

The marginalization of the north—economically, politically, and culturally—produced recurring cycles of rebellion. These movements were not inherently jihadist. They were rooted in demands for autonomy, recognition, and control over local resources.

However, over time, the overlap between Tuareg separatism and jihadist networks created a complex and unstable alliance structure. In some cases, these forces cooperated. In others, they clashed.

The critical error made by both Western and local actors has been the conflation of these distinct struggles. Treating all northern resistance as “terrorism” collapses political contradictions into a single military problem.

And military problems alone cannot resolve political contradictions.

Counterinsurgency Without Strategy

The current military configuration in Mali reflects a fundamental mismatch between objectives and capacity. The presence of Russian paramilitary forces, often portrayed as a decisive factor, is in reality limited in scale and constrained by geography.

The terrain of Mali is not conducive to conventional control. Vast desert regions, minimal infrastructure, and highly mobile insurgent groups create conditions where state forces are perpetually on the defensive.

The idea that a relatively small external force can decisively defeat a decentralized insurgency across such terrain is not strategy—it is illusion.

More importantly, the Malian state faces not one enemy, but multiple. Secular Tuareg movements and jihadist organizations operate within the same space but pursue different goals. Attempting to suppress both simultaneously through force alone creates a two-front war that stretches resources beyond sustainability.

This is the classic failure of counterinsurgency under conditions of political fragmentation. Without a strategy to divide opposing forces, the state becomes trapped in an endless war of attrition.

Strategic Contraction and the Defense of the Core

Recent developments suggest a shift in approach. Rather than attempting to maintain control over the entire national territory, Malian and allied forces have begun to consolidate around key regions.

This involves withdrawing from parts of northern and central Mali to concentrate resources in the south, where the majority of the population and economic activity is located. The capital, Bamako, becomes the central core of defense.

This is not a sign of collapse, but a recognition of material limits. States under pressure often retreat to defend their core territories.

By shortening supply lines and reducing exposure, the state seeks to maintain stability where it matters most. However, this strategy carries its own risks. Ceding territory to insurgent forces can allow them to consolidate power, build parallel governance structures, and expand their influence.

The balance between contraction and control is precarious. Too much withdrawal, and the state loses legitimacy. Too little, and it risks overextension.

The Siege Logic

As the state consolidates, insurgent strategy evolves in response. Rather than attempting to capture territory outright, jihadist groups increasingly focus on disrupting infrastructure and supply routes.

Roads leading to Bamako become strategic targets. Control over these arteries allows insurgents to exert pressure without direct confrontation. The objective is not necessarily to seize the capital, but to isolate it.

This is the logic of siege warfare adapted to modern insurgency.

A city does not need to be surrounded to be destabilized. If supply chains are interrupted and economic activity declines, the political consequences can be severe. Urban populations, more than rural areas, are sensitive to disruptions in daily life.

In this sense, the battle for Mali is shifting from the desert to the city—not in terms of physical combat, but in terms of political impact.

Imperial Narratives and Material Reality

Western discourse continues to frame the situation in Mali through the lens of great power competition. Russia replaces France, and the conflict is recast as a geopolitical contest between external actors.

This framing is profoundly superficial.

The core dynamics of the conflict are not determined in Moscow, Paris, or Washington. They are rooted in the material conditions of the Sahel itself.

External powers influence these conditions, but they do not define them. The persistence of insurgency in Mali is not the result of insufficient foreign intervention. It is the result of unresolved contradictions within the state and the region.

To reduce this to a narrative of competing empires is to ignore the agency of local actors and the historical processes that shape their struggles.

The Dialectics of Fragmentation

What we are witnessing in Mali is not a singular conflict, but a convergence of multiple struggles operating on different levels.

There is the national question, embodied in Tuareg demands for autonomy. There is the transnational jihadist movement, rooted in ideological and economic networks that span the Sahel. There is the legacy of imperial intervention, which has destabilized entire regions and redistributed violence across borders.

These are not separate phenomena. They interact, overlap, and reinforce one another.

The result is a fragmented political landscape in which alliances are fluid and outcomes uncertain. In such conditions, linear strategies fail. The state cannot simply defeat its enemies. It must navigate a complex web of relationships and contradictions.

Possible Trajectories

The future of Mali will not be determined by a single decisive event. It will emerge from the interaction of these forces over time.

One possibility is a negotiated settlement with Tuareg factions, separating them from jihadist groups and reducing the number of active fronts. This would require political concessions and a rethinking of the state’s relationship with its northern regions.

Another outcome is the continuation of fragmentation, with the state maintaining control over the south while the north remains contested. This scenario reflects the current trajectory and may persist for years.

A more dangerous possibility is the destabilization of Bamako itself. If insurgents succeed in significantly disrupting supply lines, the political center could come under severe pressure, leading to internal crisis.

None of these outcomes represent a clear victory. They are different forms of continuation under conditions of crisis.

Conclusion: Mali as a Mirror

Mali is not an exception. It is a mirror.

It reflects the long-term consequences of colonial boundary-making, the effects of proxy wars, and the failures of externally imposed solutions. It demonstrates how conflicts do not end when wars are declared over, but continue in new forms, in new spaces.

The crisis in Mali is not a breakdown of order. It is the continuation of an order built on unstable foundations.

Until those foundations are addressed—until the national question is resolved, until economic marginalization is confronted, until the cycle of intervention and blowback is broken—the conflict will persist.

Not as a sudden explosion, but as a continuous process of fragmentation and struggle.

Sources & Further Reading

Boeke, Sergei, and Wolfram Lacher. “The Logic of Jihadist Expansion in the Sahel.” Clingendael Institute, 2018.

Charbonneau, Bruno. “Intervention in Mali: Building Peace Between Peacekeeping and Counterterrorism.” Journal of Contemporary African Studies, vol. 35, no. 4, 2017, pp. 415–431.

Fanon, Frantz. The Wretched of the Earth. Grove Press, 1963.

International Crisis Group. Central Mali: An Uprising in the Making? Africa Report No. 238, 2016.

International Crisis Group. Reversing Central Mali’s Descent into Communal Violence. Africa Report No. 293, 2020.

Keita, Kalifa. “Conflict and Conflict Resolution in the Sahel: The Tuareg Insurgency in Mali.” Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College, 1998.

Lacher, Wolfram. “Libya’s Fragmentation: Structure and Process in Violent Conflict.” I.B. Tauris, 2020.

Lecocq, Baz, et al. “One Hippopotamus and Eight Blind Analysts: A Multivocal Analysis of the 2012 Political Crisis in the Divided Republic of Mali.” Review of African Political Economy, vol. 40, no. 137, 2013, pp. 343–357.

Mamdani, Mahmood. Saviors and Survivors: Darfur, Politics, and the War on Terror. Pantheon Books, 2009.

Reno, William. Warfare in Independent Africa. Cambridge University Press, 2011.

Thurston, Alexander. Jihadists of North Africa and the Sahel: Local Politics and Rebel Groups. Cambridge University Press, 2020.

United Nations Security Council. Final Report of the Panel of Experts on Libya Established Pursuant to Resolution 1973 (2011). United Nations, 2011.

Weiss, Caleb. “Al-Qaeda’s Expansion in the Sahel.” Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Long War Journal, various reports.