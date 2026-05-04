The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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ChatterX
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Wonder why the African countries have such straight borders? Look up Berlin Conference in 1885.

youtu.be/LJlRIHUfsxs?t=1042

youtu.be/bOMti9K2O3c?t=537

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