Every year, Labor Day weekend arrives in the United States with the same rituals: barbecues, back-to-school sales, an unofficial farewell to summer. What is sold to us as a holiday “for workers” is wrapped in consumerism, stripped of memory. The irony is brutal: a holiday born from blood and strikes, now flattened into mattress discounts and beer commercials.

But if we dig deeper, Labor Day—like May Day—opens a door to remembering what the working class has fought for, and what still remains unfinished. Behind every weekend, every safety law, every wage gain is the story of workers who refused to bow to capital.

The Origins of Labor Day

The first Labor Day in the U.S. was declared in 1894. It came in the wake of the Pullman Strike, when railway workers walked off the job against starvation wages and rent-gouging by their company-owned housing. The U.S. government responded with federal troops, who killed dozens of strikers. Within weeks, President Grover Cleveland signed Labor Day into law—not out of solidarity, but as a concession, a symbolic gesture to calm unrest.

The state gave workers a holiday even as it shot them in the streets. That contradiction defines the history of labor in America: small concessions, massive repression.

Globally, though, the real workers’ holiday is May 1—International Workers’ Day. Its roots stretch back to Chicago, 1886, when anarchists and socialists organized strikes for the eight-hour workday. Police shot down workers at Haymarket Square, and leaders were executed. Out of this bloodshed came the rallying cry for May Day, embraced by workers across the world.

If Labor Day is the U.S. attempt to sanitize class struggle, May Day is its unvarnished truth.

A History Written in Strikes

From the Paris Commune of 1871—the first workers’ government, crushed in blood—to the Soviets of 1917, to anti-colonial strikes across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the story repeats: when workers unite, the machinery of empire halts.

In the U.S., labor history is full of uprisings buried in schoolbooks: the Lawrence textile strike of 1912, led by immigrant women demanding bread and roses; the Flint sit-down strikes of 1936–37, when auto workers literally occupied their factories; the West Virginia miners who waged armed battles with coal barons in the 1920s. These were not polite negotiations. They were wars of position between labor and capital.

Figures like Lucy Parsons, Big Bill Haywood, Mother Jones, A. Philip Randolph, Dolores Huerta, and Fred Hampton remind us that the labor struggle has always been multiracial, internationalist, and often socialist at its core. The state and capital have always tried to domesticate this radical edge.

Internationalism or Nothing

Marx and Engels didn’t choose their slogan lightly: Workers of the world, unite. You have nothing to lose but your chains. Labor under capitalism is global. The sweatshop worker in Bangladesh, the Amazon picker in Alabama, and the dockworker in South Africa are all tied to the same system of exploitation.

Capital is international. Corporations cross borders with ease. Wars are fought for markets and raw materials. To imagine a national solution to labor’s crisis is to fight with one hand tied. That’s why May Day, not Labor Day, became the true expression of working-class power. It was never about one country’s workers, but the entire class.

This is why internationalism is essential. When dockworkers in Italy refused to load weapons bound for Israel, or when South African unions pledged solidarity with Palestine, they were acting in that spirit. The same spirit animated Indian farmers striking against neoliberal reforms, or Korean workers demanding dignity against conglomerates.

The Achievements—and Their Fragility

It’s easy to forget that the eight-hour day, weekends, minimum wages, Social Security, child labor laws—none of these were gifts. They were extracted, often at gunpoint. The ruling class never handed down reforms out of generosity. They conceded because they feared revolt.

Today, every single one of those gains is under assault. The gig economy normalizes 19th-century conditions. Union density in the U.S. has collapsed. Corporations spend billions to crush organizing efforts. Meanwhile, inflation eats wages, and housing and healthcare remain luxuries for millions.

Late-stage capitalism has not solved exploitation; it has globalized and technologized it. Billions live in precarity, the global proletariat more numerous than ever. The “future of work” touted by Silicon Valley is simply the future of old exploitation with new apps.

Seeds of Renewal

And yet, history is not linear decline. Everywhere, resistance stirs. In the U.S., Starbucks baristas and Amazon warehouse workers are organizing despite intimidation. Teachers’ strikes have swept red states. Dockworkers on the West Coast have flexed their power. Across France, millions filled the streets against Macron’s pension reforms. In India, over 250 million workers struck in 2020—the largest strike in human history.

These are not isolated sparks. They are signs of a global working class that still knows its strength. The question is whether that strength will consolidate into a movement capable of taking power, not just pleading for crumbs.

Labor Day as Celebration

So what do we celebrate on Labor Day? Not the long weekend. Not the politicians who show up for photo-ops. What we celebrate is the worker: the ones who grow food, clean buildings, drive trucks, assemble phones, heal the sick, teach the young. The ones who make everything run, yet own nothing.

Labor Day is a day to honor not what capital gave, but what labor has fought for—and to steel ourselves for the battles ahead.

Toward a Socialist Future

The ultimate lesson of labor history is that capitalism cannot be tamed forever. Its crises, its wars, its endless need for profit will always erode the gains of workers. The solution isn’t to beg capital for better conditions—it’s to abolish the wage system itself.

A socialist future means the wealth created by workers is owned by workers. It means production for need, not profit. It means healthcare, housing, education, and dignity as rights, not commodities. It means international solidarity, not imperial plunder.

That future isn’t abstract. It’s already glimpsed in every strike, every cooperative, every refusal to participate in exploitation. It lives in the imagination of workers who know that another world is possible—and necessary.

Conclusion

This weekend, when the holiday sales roll out and politicians issue empty tributes, remember the real meaning of Labor Day. It’s a day born from blood and struggle. A day that should remind us not of barbecues, but of barricades.

The working class is the majority of humanity. We produce the world. And one day, if we dare, we will inherit it.

Share

Further Reading: