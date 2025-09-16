The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

ChatterX
8h

"Palestine was hardly Britain's to give away"

- John F. Kennedy

***

"The number one weapon of 20th century imperialism is Zionist dollarism, and one of the main bases for this weapon is Zionist Israel. The ever-scheming European Imperialists wisely placed Israel where she could geographically divide the Arab world, infiltrate and sow the seed of dissension among African leaders and also divide the Africans against the Asians."

-Malcolm X, after visiting Gaza in 1964

***

"The State of Israel was not created for the salvation of the Jews; it was created for the salvation of Western interests."

"Palestinians have been paying for the British colonial policy of divide and rule"

-James Baldwin, 1979

***

"Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect our interests in the region"

- FJB, 1986-2024

ChatterX
8h

Too many ppl still prefer to remain willfully ignorant of the fact that Zionism/Israel has always been the UK/US Imperialist colonial project

youtube.com/watch?v=vEGVSvL6yQU

youtube.com/watch?v=IZjSVkkAjVk

The U.S. just took over after the British empire collapsed.

It has nothing to do with race/nationality or religion, these are all smoke and mirrors. It's pure Geopolitics.

One should think of Israel as the biggest of 800+ overseas U.S. military bases, "Unsinkable ? carrier", created to control (bomb) this whole oil-rich region.

Especially the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil transit chokepoint.

youtu.be/tOfXpW5lSMM?t=93

youtube.com/shorts/A-WThZHZpEw

youtube.com/watch?v=mVVtDd9c94c

It allows Western Imperialist Oligarchy to control the Oil prices and maintain the hegemony of PETRODOLLAR.

rumble.com/v6tuvs5-explained-how-the-petrodollar-rules-the-world.html

