For over a century, the world has been fed a story of “return” — a narrative that claims Jews are returning to their ancestral homeland in Palestine. It’s a story designed to cloak the reality: the modern Israeli state is not a natural continuation of ancient Israelite presence, but a European settler-colonial project engineered by global powers to control the Middle East and its resources. Understanding the truth means looking beyond ideology, beyond scripture, and into the material, historical, and demographic facts.

The Myth of Return

The story of Israel’s “return” is powerful, emotional, and, above all, ideologically constructed. It suggests continuity from ancient Israelite communities in Canaan to modern Jews in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. But demography tells a very different story.

By the 19th century, the majority of Jews were long removed from Palestine. Ashkenazi Jews, who would later become the dominant demographic in Israel, had lived in Europe for roughly 1,800–2,000 years. Mizrahi and Sephardi Jews, while closer geographically, mostly came from North Africa, the Ottoman Middle East, or the Iberian Peninsula, not the territory of modern Palestine itself.

Modern DNA studies reinforce this. Ashkenazi Jews show approximately 50–60% Levantine ancestry, a genetic echo of ancient populations of the region, but 40–50% European admixture picked up during centuries in diaspora. Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews are more heavily Levantine, but they too reflect centuries of migration and mixing with North African or Middle Eastern populations. The reality is simple: the majority of today’s Israeli population did not live in Palestine continuously before the Zionist migration; the “return” is symbolic, not historical.

Zionism and the European Settler Colonial Project

Zionism, emerging in the late 19th century, was framed as a national liberation movement for Jews. Yet at its core, the movement functioned as a settler-colonial project. European Jews were encouraged to immigrate to Palestine, displacing the indigenous Palestinian population through land purchases, settlements, and later military conquest.

The logic mirrors other settler colonies:

A foreign population arrives, organized under ideological justification.

Indigenous populations are marginalized or expelled.

The project is backed and maintained by imperial powers for strategic purposes.

In the case of Palestine, Britain was the primary imperial sponsor. The 1917 Balfour Declaration promised a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, but this was not a philanthropic gesture. It was a calculated imperial strategy: securing a loyal settler population near the Suez Canal, controlling trade routes, and ensuring influence over oil-rich territories. Jewish settlers were the instrument, not the architects, of imperial policy.

From British to American Sponsorship

After Britain’s decline following World War II and decolonization, the United States assumed the role of primary sponsor of Israel. Massive U.S. financial aid, military support, and diplomatic protection cemented Israel’s status as a regional power serving Western interests.

The U.S.-Israel relationship is inseparable from strategic control over Middle Eastern energy flows. Israel acts as a regional proxy, countering Arab nationalism, suppressing anti-imperialist movements, and ensuring that oil and gas remain under Western-dominated control.

Modern Israel is not just a “Jewish homeland”; it is a tool of global capital and imperialism, strategically positioned to enforce Western hegemony in the Middle East.

Demographics and the Displacement of Palestinians

Modern Israeli demographics are largely European in origin, particularly Ashkenazi Jews, who carry substantial European ancestry. Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews contribute additional Middle Eastern ancestry, but the settler-colonial pattern is clear: the majority of Israeli citizens are descendants of people who migrated from abroad in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Palestinians, by contrast, represent the continuous, indigenous population of the region. Their ancestry traces back to Canaanites, ancient Israelites, and subsequent Levantine groups. DNA studies reveal strong Levantine continuity among Palestinians and neighboring populations like Lebanese and Jordanians. In short: the majority of Israelis do not originate from the land historically, while Palestinians do.

The combination of imported settlers, imperial backing, and military force resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the Nakba (1948) and subsequent conflicts, solidifying the settler-colonial character of the Israeli state.

Ideology Masks Material Reality

The Zionist narrative of “return” functions as a moral and historical cover. It obscures the material reality:

Israel’s founding was not a grassroots return , but an engineered settler-colonial enterprise.

Its settlers were mostly European or North African , not a continuous population from ancient Israel.

The project is supported by imperial powers, historically Britain and now the U.S., to control territory, populations, and resources.

By framing the project as a natural “return,” the ideology diverts attention from the power dynamics, dispossession, and imperial interests driving the project. It transforms settlers into a morally “native” population, erasing the lived reality of Palestinian displacement.

The Settler-Colonial Logic in Practice

Examining Israel’s policies in historical and contemporary context reveals the classic hallmarks of settler colonialism:

Land acquisition and settlement: From early Jewish land purchases to modern settlements in the West Bank, land has been systematically acquired from the indigenous population.

Demographic engineering: Immigration policies, incentives, and selective citizenship laws prioritize certain populations over others.

Military and state power: Armed conflict, occupation, and control of borders maintain settler dominance over indigenous populations.

This is not a conflict of equals. It is a colonial enterprise where European-descended settlers occupy the land of the indigenous people, backed by global capital and military might.

Beyond Myth: The Materialist Perspective

From a Marxist and materialist perspective, the Israeli state should be understood not through biblical or religious narratives, but through its function in global capitalism and imperialism.

It serves the interests of Western capital in the Middle East.

It secures control of critical resources like oil.

It acts as a strategic outpost against nationalist and anti-imperialist movements.

The “Jewish homeland” story masks these material functions under moral and historical pretext.

Understanding Israel this way makes clear that debates over morality or history often obscure the core reality: land, power, and imperial strategy, not ancestry or “return.”

Final Thought

The modern Israeli state is not a miraculous return of a long-lost people to their ancestral homeland. It is a European settler-colonial project, conceived by imperial powers, executed with settler migration, and maintained through global capital and military might. Palestinians, the continuous indigenous population, remain marginalized, displaced, and under occupation.

Recognizing the settler-colonial nature of Israel does not delegitimize Jewish history, culture, or suffering; it simply situates the modern state in its correct historical and material context. The narrative of return is ideology; the reality is settler colonialism.

Call to Action

Educate yourself and others on the historical and demographic realities of Israel and Palestine.

Support Palestinian rights and self-determination as part of a broader struggle against settler-colonialism.

Challenge narratives that conflate ideology with demography , and demand accountability from imperial sponsors like the U.S.

Recognize that dismantling settler-colonial structures requires international solidarity, grassroots organizing, and sustained advocacy. Share

