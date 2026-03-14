Every empire believes it is eternal. Every empire eventually learns it is not. The real question is never if imperial decline begins—it is where the illusion finally breaks.

History moves in stages, but empires rarely recognize the stage they are in. The ruling classes of declining imperial powers almost always believe their dominance to be permanent, their institutions invincible, and their military supremacy unquestionable. Yet historical materialism teaches us that no political system, no empire, and no ruling class can escape the laws of development governing social and economic formations.

The trajectory of imperial powers is not random. It follows patterns shaped by contradictions within the system itself.

Today, the United States confronts a contradiction that echoes the experience of earlier empires. Increasingly, analysts across the political spectrum are beginning to ask whether a confrontation with Iran could represent a historical turning point—an event that exposes the limits of American power in the same way the Suez Crisis exposed the limits of British imperialism.

To understand why this possibility matters, we must situate it within the broader dynamics of imperial decline.

The Historical Logic of Imperial Limits

Historical materialism teaches that societies evolve through stages determined by the development of productive forces and the relations of production. Empires are not exceptions to this law. They are expressions of specific economic systems seeking expansion and domination beyond their borders.

Under capitalism, imperialism emerges as the highest stage of this development. As capital accumulates, markets saturate, and profits fall, the ruling class seeks new territories, resources, and labor pools to maintain its dominance.

But imperialism contains a built-in contradiction.

The same global expansion that produces immense wealth also creates resistance. Colonized peoples resist exploitation. Rival powers emerge. Military commitments multiply. Economic strains accumulate.

Eventually, the empire reaches a point where its ability to project power begins to exceed its material capacity to sustain that power.

When this happens, the empire enters a phase of structural crisis.

It continues to act as though it possesses absolute dominance, but reality increasingly contradicts this belief.

History offers many examples of this moment.

For Britain, that moment arrived in 1956.

The Suez Crisis and the End of British Illusions

By the mid-twentieth century, the British Empire had already begun to weaken. The devastation of the Second World War had drained its economy and forced it to rely heavily on American financial support.

Yet the British ruling class still believed it could function as an independent imperial power.

This illusion shattered during the Suez Crisis.

When Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal in 1956, Britain, France, and Israel launched a coordinated military operation to seize control of the canal and overthrow Egyptian leadership. From the perspective of traditional imperial politics, this was expected to be a routine colonial intervention.

Instead, it became a geopolitical disaster.

The United States and the Soviet Union both opposed the invasion. Financial pressure threatened the British currency. International condemnation mounted rapidly.

Within weeks, Britain was forced to withdraw.

The significance of the crisis went far beyond the canal itself.

Suez demonstrated that Britain could no longer act independently as a global imperial power. Its economic dependence on the United States meant that Washington could effectively veto British military operations.

The empire had not formally ended, but its political reality had fundamentally changed.

The psychological impact on the British ruling class was profound. Suez forced them to confront a fact that had long been denied: Britain was no longer the central power in the international system.

It had become subordinate to a new hegemon.

Imperial Prestige and the Falklands War

More than two decades later, Britain experienced another imperial moment during the Falklands War of 1982.

Unlike Suez, Britain won this conflict militarily. The government successfully deployed naval forces across the Atlantic and defeated Argentine troops occupying the islands.

But the significance of the Falklands War was symbolic rather than structural.

The islands themselves had minimal economic value. Their importance lay in what they represented: the defense of a distant colonial possession as a demonstration of national power.

The war temporarily restored a sense of imperial prestige. It reassured the British public that their country could still project military force far beyond its borders.

Yet this assertion of power did not reverse Britain’s decline. The structural realities revealed by the Suez Crisis remained unchanged.

In this sense, the Falklands War functioned as a kind of imperial nostalgia—an effort to revive the image of empire even as the conditions that once sustained it had disappeared.

The United States and the Late Stage of Hegemony

Today, the United States occupies the position once held by Britain.

Following the Second World War, American capitalism emerged as the dominant force within the global system. Its industrial capacity, financial institutions, and military alliances formed the backbone of what came to be known as the postwar international order.

For decades, this dominance appeared unchallenged.

But like all empires, the United States now faces the contradictions produced by its own expansion.

Several developments illustrate this shift.

First, the economic center of gravity in the world is gradually moving away from the Atlantic toward Eurasia. Emerging economies and regional powers are increasingly capable of resisting unilateral American pressure.

Second, decades of military interventions have demonstrated the limits of U.S. power. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan consumed enormous resources while failing to produce stable political outcomes favorable to Washington.

Third, the global legitimacy of American leadership has eroded significantly. Many nations now view U.S. foreign policy as a source of instability rather than order.

These trends suggest that the United States may be entering the same structural phase of imperial overreach that earlier empires experienced before their decline.

Iran as a Structural Challenge

Iran occupies a unique position within this evolving landscape.

For more than four decades, the Iranian state has existed in open opposition to U.S. geopolitical dominance in the Middle East. Despite severe economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and repeated threats of military action, it has maintained political independence and developed significant regional influence.

This endurance is itself historically significant.

Imperial systems rely heavily on deterrence—the belief that resisting the empire will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences. When a state successfully resists for decades, that deterrence begins to weaken.

Iran’s survival has already demonstrated that U.S. pressure has limits.

Moreover, Iran has developed capabilities designed specifically to counter American military advantages. These include missile systems, regional alliances, and asymmetric strategies aimed at raising the cost of direct confrontation.

The result is a strategic environment in which the United States must carefully calculate the risks of escalation.

This reality stands in stark contrast to the period immediately following the Cold War, when American policymakers often assumed they could impose political outcomes almost anywhere in the world.

The Moment When Illusions Break

Empires rarely acknowledge their decline voluntarily.

Instead, historical turning points often arrive through crises that reveal the gap between perceived power and actual power.

The Suez Crisis was one such moment for Britain.

If a similar confrontation were to occur between the United States and Iran, it could potentially serve a comparable function.

Such a confrontation would test the ability of the United States to impose its will on a determined regional power with substantial defensive capabilities.

If the outcome failed to produce a decisive assertion of American dominance, the psychological consequences could be profound.

Allies might begin reassessing their dependence on U.S. security guarantees. Rival powers might perceive new opportunities to expand their influence.

In short, the perception of American invincibility could weaken dramatically.

Perception matters enormously in international politics. Empires maintain authority not only through force but through the belief that resistance is futile.

Once that belief begins to erode, the entire system becomes more unstable.

The Structural Crisis of Late Capitalism

From a Marxist perspective, these geopolitical developments are inseparable from the broader crisis of global capitalism.

The capitalist system is currently experiencing multiple overlapping contradictions: declining rates of profit, extreme inequality, ecological instability, and political polarization within core capitalist states.

These contradictions create pressure for external expansion and conflict.

Historically, imperial powers have often responded to internal crises by intensifying their efforts to control foreign resources and markets. War becomes both an economic strategy and a political distraction.

But this strategy becomes increasingly dangerous when the empire’s material capacity is already stretched.

At that point, military escalation can accelerate decline rather than reverse it.

The Lessons of Historical Materialism

The key lesson of historical materialism is that no system, however powerful it may appear, is immune to transformation.

Feudalism once seemed permanent. It collapsed.

European colonial empires once dominated the globe. Most disappeared within a generation after the Second World War.

Capitalist imperialism itself will eventually face the same fate.

This does not mean change occurs automatically or peacefully. The transition from one historical stage to another often involves intense conflict and instability.

But the underlying direction of history remains clear.

Systems that can no longer resolve their internal contradictions eventually give way to new forms of social organization.

A World Beyond Empire

The potential weakening of American imperial dominance does not automatically guarantee a more just international order.

History contains many examples of declining empires producing chaos rather than liberation.

The task facing movements for social transformation is therefore not merely to observe imperial decline but to organize politically for what comes next.

The ultimate goal must be the creation of a global system based on cooperation rather than exploitation, solidarity rather than domination.

This vision stands in direct opposition to the logic of imperial capitalism.

Yet history repeatedly demonstrates that systems built on exploitation cannot endure indefinitely.

The world that emerges from the current crisis will be shaped by struggles taking place now—within nations, across borders, and throughout the global working class.

Conclusion

Empires rarely collapse in a single moment. More often, they encounter symbolic events that reveal the limits of their power.

For Britain, the Suez Crisis served this role. It forced the empire to confront a reality it had long tried to deny.

Whether a similar moment awaits the United States remains to be seen.

But history suggests that no empire can indefinitely escape the contradictions of its own expansion.

Eventually, every empire faces the same question.

Not whether it will decline—but how the world will change when it does.

Sources & Further Reading

Arrighi, Giovanni. The Long Twentieth Century: Money, Power and the Origins of Our Times. Verso, 1994.

Chomsky, Noam. Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance. Metropolitan Books, 2003.

Engdahl, F. William. A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order. Pluto Press, 2004.

Harvey, David. The New Imperialism. Oxford University Press, 2003.

Hudson, Michael. Super Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of American Empire. Pluto Press, 2003.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. 1916.

Losurdo, Domenico. Liberalism: A Counter-History. Verso, 2011.

Mearsheimer, John J. The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. W. W. Norton & Company, 2001.

Parenti, Michael. Against Empire. City Lights Publishers, 1995.

Prashad, Vijay. The Darker Nations: A People’s History of the Third World. New Press, 2007.

Prashad, Vijay. Washington Bullets: A History of the CIA, Coups, and Assassinations. Monthly Review Press, 2020.

Wood, Ellen Meiksins. Empire of Capital. Verso, 2003.