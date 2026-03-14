The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Shane Fitzgerald's avatar
Shane Fitzgerald
12h

Powerful, penetrating, erudite and extremely true, William. Great stuff.

Restacked it with a note too.

You may get something out of my piece below. It's not a million miles away from yours.

https://truthandbalance22.substack.com/p/why-iran-will-win-and-the-us-has?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=57jhp0

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Janet Hancock's avatar
Janet Hancock
12h

An extremely articulate, intelligent and well timed piece drawing together many of the current players in the debacle now taking place. The stakes seem even greater now with the unhinged in power and the plethora of world destroying armaments at their disposal at the ‘push of a button’.

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