The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
4h

Proud enemy of the state. Fuck the system 😤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wi The People's avatar
Wi The People
8h

A lot of this article sounds AI written. "It's not just x - it's y"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture