If you think ICE is “just about immigration,” you haven’t been paying attention. The warehouses, the secret budgets, and the federal deployments are not abstract numbers—they are a blueprint for domestic control. Read on before it’s too late.

The United States has always been a carceral nation. From reservations where Native Americans were confined under armed guard, to the early concentration camps built in the Philippines, Cuba, and even on its own soil, the logic of containment and terror has been central to maintaining property and power. The modern iteration of this state apparatus is visible today in the form of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not “immigration enforcement” in the neutral sense liberals pretend it is. It is a domestic counterinsurgency force. That’s right—the very agency the mainstream media continues to frame as a border bureaucracy has been deployed in urban centers across the U.S., from Portland to Chicago, Minneapolis, and beyond, to intimidate, harass, and suppress. The people of Portland know this firsthand. Unmarked vans, aggressive arrests, and brutal enforcement tactics were not accidents or overreactions—they were strategic, orchestrated displays of power under the guise of “protecting property.”

And now, the federal government has doubled down in the most alarming way: allocating $38 billion to acquire and retrofit warehouses and large facilities across the country. This isn’t for storage. This is for building massive detention infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of beds, sprawling complexes, and the bureaucratic machinery to keep them running. Tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer money are being funneled into an institution whose primary function is not to serve the people—but to protect the interests of capital and the state.

Let’s make this crystal clear: these are domestic facilities. They are not just for migrants. Once enforcement pressures on migration stabilize, this infrastructure will not be mothballed—it will be deployed wherever the state sees threats to capitalist order. History tells us this. From COINTELPRO in the 1960s to post-9/11 domestic security expansions, state coercive capacity is never contracted voluntarily. Bureaucracies resist shrinking, and security institutions always seek new missions. ICE’s warehouses, prisons, and detention capacity represent long-term institutional build-out of a domestic coercive network.

What does this mean for working-class Americans? The same logic that justified ICE operations in Portland—supposedly to “protect property”—applies anywhere discontent surfaces. The dictatorship of capital cannot tolerate organized, sustained dissent. Every protest, strike, or grassroots mobilization becomes a potential threat under the surveillance lens of the state. In this context, ICE’s $38 billion expansion is a warning: the capacity for domestic suppression is growing faster than the state’s capacity to provide basic needs to the people.

The infrastructure itself is terrifyingly optimized for control. Warehouses were designed to store goods, not human beings. Retrofitting them into detention centers is deliberate: windowless, easily securable, logistically networked. Inside, thousands of people could be confined, monitored, and isolated—far from public scrutiny. In effect, the United States is building a network of modern-day fortresses ready to contain populations deemed inconvenient or threatening to capital.

Let’s be explicit: ICE is not rounding up Americans yet. But neither is it necessary. Its mere presence at protests, workplaces, or urban centers produces what Marx called class discipline—a chilling effect that signals the cost of challenging property or power. The deployment in Portland, Minneapolis, and Chicago was never about neutral law enforcement. It was about intimidation, demonstrating that the state—and by extension, the owners of capital—can reach into the streets, seize control, and instill fear.

This is where the Marxist analysis becomes crucial. We cannot view ICE as a rogue agency or as merely bureaucratic mismanagement. It is an instrument of class power, a weaponized appendage of the dictatorship of capital. Its operations are fundamentally about maintaining social hierarchies, disciplining labor, and controlling the urban poor and working class. This is the same logic that justifies vast military budgets abroad, mass incarceration at home, and the privatization of public resources.

And let’s not forget the financial dimension. $38 billion is taxpayer money—collected from the same working-class families who are subjected to wage stagnation, housing crises, and rising costs of living. It’s a grotesque inversion: the people who produce wealth are forced to fund an apparatus designed to contain their own anger and constrain their own freedoms. That’s the structural brutality of the dictatorship of capital: coercion financed by the very class it subjugates.

But we also have a window of analysis and action. Recognizing ICE’s role as a domestic counterinsurgency force is not panic—it’s clarity. Historical patterns suggest that state power expands opportunistically: capacity precedes deployment, preparation precedes repression. By monitoring federal budgets, acquisition documents, and legal authority expansions, the people can track the trajectory of this domestic coercive apparatus. Knowledge is power. Awareness is a precondition for resistance.

The stakes are high because this is not just a matter of immigration policy—it is a matter of class control. ICE’s warehouses, detention centers, and urban deployments are the latest manifestation of a system that has always protected property at the expense of life, liberty, and the collective well-being of working people. From the genocide of Native Americans to the prison-industrial complex today, containment has been a fundamental pillar of American capitalism.

It is impossible to exaggerate the implications. Once the infrastructure is in place, the state can adapt it to new crises: political protests, strikes, labor unrest, or even widespread resistance to austerity and inequality. The $38 billion spent on warehouses is a preemptive strike against the people’s capacity to organize, demand justice, or assert their collective power.

The critical question, then, is how the people respond. Complacency allows the dictatorship of capital to consolidate, while vigilance, solidarity, and organized resistance constrain its overreach. Observing, documenting, and exposing ICE operations—and the broader carceral logic they represent—is a first step. Mobilizing communities, building networks of mutual aid, and challenging the legality and morality of mass detention infrastructure is the next. History shows that states rarely relinquish power voluntarily. They must be pushed.

Portland offers a clear example. Residents, activists, and journalists there endured ICE’s intimidation and brutality. Their documentation—videos, testimonies, and lawsuits—provides proof that the agency’s operations were never neutral. They were punitive. They were performative. They were class enforcement in action. And the same blueprint is now being institutionalized on a national scale.

Ultimately, the story of ICE is the story of the dictatorship of capital in microcosm. It shows how the state protects property at the expense of people, invests enormous sums into coercive infrastructure, and uses intimidation to forestall dissent. Understanding this is crucial. Ignoring it is dangerous.

The expansion of ICE facilities is not an isolated bureaucratic initiative. It is part of a systemic pattern in which the state anticipates discontent, prepares coercive tools, and consolidates the apparatus of control. Working-class Americans should read these developments not as distant policy debates, but as immediate warnings about the shape of domestic power.

History has shown repeatedly that infrastructure precedes repression. The warehouses, budgets, and deployments we see today are the prelude. It is up to the people to organize, monitor, and resist before the blueprint becomes a reality.