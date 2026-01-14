The Dialectics of Destruction

Phil
My thoughts and must read book - 📕

What is deliberately ignored in conversations about ICE raids, the murder in Minnesota, and state violence across the United States is the cold reality that this is a profit-driven enterprise. Immigrant criminalization is not a failure of policy—it is a business model. Human suffering is monetized, bodies are warehoused, and cruelty is incentivized because it pays.

Racism is what makes this system function so smoothly. It allows those in power—overwhelmingly shaped by white supremacy—to look at people of color, including Native Americans, the original and real Americans, and see something less than human. When a population is stripped of its humanity, brutality becomes acceptable, even routine. Injury, disappearance, and death are reduced to collateral damage.

This is how a white supremacist mindset operates: by denying personhood first, citizenship second, and life itself last. It is how violence against Black, Brown, Indigenous, and immigrant communities is normalized, excused, and repeated—because the victims are never fully recognized as human, much less as Americans worthy of protection.

Wendy Lee Hermance
“The deportations” are supposed to continue; they are lawful enforcement of US immigration policy. That policy is a different argument, but it’s a large part of why Latinos and anti-child rapist voted for Trump. ICE being impeded, harassed, even goaded into behaving badly is a counterinsurgency strategy to increase social chaos, and warrant more, not less, authoritarian control. You can read The Shock Doctrine by Naomi Klein to connect these current protests, or about Italy’s Years of Lead in Caleb Maupin’s book. Maupin personally identifies with Marxism.

