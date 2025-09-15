The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

KHGUAN
1d

ICE: Stupid ass edgy name

ChatterX
1d

"Fascism was the application to white people of colonial procedures which until then had been reserved exclusively for the Arabs of Algeria, the 'coolies' of India, and the 'ni**ers' of Mrica."

-Aimé Fernand David Césaire

***

Simply speaking, Fascism is Imperialism brought home..

youtube.com/watch?v=k17q7hdVsTA

youtu.be/k17q7hdVsTA?t=9

