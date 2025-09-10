The U.S. had centuries to build prosperity for its people. China did it in 45 years. What excuse do we have now for failure? Read on if you want to confront the hard truth about human potential wasted and the systems holding us back.

It’s not just a waste of resources. It’s a waste of human potential on a scale almost unimaginable. The United States has had the tools, the knowledge, and the capital to do for its people what China has done in 45 years. And yet, it utterly failed.

Look at China since 1979. A nation once defined by poverty, underdevelopment, and inequality, China transformed itself into the world’s second-largest economy. High-speed rail, state-of-the-art cities, renewable energy projects, and a manufacturing and tech juggernaut—built from scratch, with hundreds of millions lifted out of poverty [World Bank, 2025; NBS China, 2025].

Now look at the United States, 250 years after its capitalist “revolution.” Endless foreign wars. Crumbling infrastructure. A society where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, and millions are left behind [U.S. Census Bureau, 2025; Piketty, 2020]. Social mobility stagnates. Education, healthcare, housing—systems that should empower people—collapse under the weight of profit and short-termism.

China didn’t just grow an economy. It built a society. Every sector coordinated, every region mobilized, every citizen touched by national vision. The Communist Party of China, with just 7% of the population as members, reaches nearly all 1.4 billion people [NBS China, 2025]. Its members are nodes in a disciplined, organized network capable of executing long-term projects at a scale unimaginable in the West. The U.S.? Political parties barely engage 1–2% of the population. Society is fragmented, distracted, and largely powerless to effect change.

Think about that for a second. Seven percent of China’s population—mobilized, educated, disciplined—can implement policies and projects that touch hundreds of millions. Meanwhile, the U.S. has had centuries to mobilize, educate, and organize its people for collective prosperity—and it has failed spectacularly.

This isn’t just about economics. It’s about human lives. Every neglected school, every abandoned hospital, every crumbling city block in the United States is a testament to wasted potential. China built an entire high-speed rail network while the U.S. bickers over infrastructure bills that barely repair what was already broken [McKinsey Global Institute, 2020]. China invested in education, healthcare, housing, technology, and industry. The U.S.? Endless profit for the elite, with little regard for human advancement.

The scale of China’s achievements is staggering. In 1980, China’s GDP per capita was around $200. Today, it is over $12,000, a 60-fold increase in just four decades [Our World in Data, 2025]. Meanwhile, the U.S. GDP per capita increased by roughly 10–12 times over 250 years—not a bad growth rate, but spread across 2.5 centuries, it reflects a system that prioritizes capital accumulation for a few over human flourishing for the many.

And let’s not even get started on global influence. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, foreign aid, trade partnerships, and technological exports extend its power and reach [Naughton, 2021]. The United States? Endless interventions, regime change operations, and wars that drain resources while leaving countries destabilized, infrastructure destroyed, and millions of lives ruined. The U.S. exports death and chaos; China exports construction, investment, and infrastructure. One builds. The other destroys.

The contrast is not subtle. It is a blinding indictment of what capitalism has done to human potential in the United States. A system designed to enrich a few while leaving millions behind, while the world’s most disciplined socialist experiment demonstrates that organized planning, collective effort, and long-term vision can achieve monumental results.

This is not theoretical. It is real. The U.S. has had everything it needed to lift its population, build sustainable infrastructure, and ensure social cohesion. It had the knowledge of engineering, the capital to invest, the brains to design systems that work. And yet, centuries later, cities crumble, healthcare fails, education stagnates, inequality soars, and millions of Americans struggle to survive in a country that boasts it is the “greatest in the world.”

Meanwhile, China acted. It did not wait for perfect conditions or popular consent. It marshaled resources, trained cadres, invested in human capital, and built a system capable of implementing long-term projects. The CPC’s organizational reach allows 7% of its population to directly impact nearly all of society. The U.S. political system, dominated by factions, corruption, and the tyranny of short-term profit, is incapable of even a fraction of this efficiency.

The question is obvious: Why did the U.S. waste so much human potential? Why did it squander centuries of opportunity on wars, financial speculation, and the enrichment of a tiny elite? Why has it allowed poverty, inequality, and decay to define the lived experience of millions? China shows that it is possible to organize, to plan, to invest in society, and to transform millions of lives. The U.S. shows the cost of failing to do so.

This is a wake-up call. It is not just about policy or economics; it is about the fundamental moral failure of a system that prioritizes profit over people, elections over planning, and private gain over collective advancement. China’s success demonstrates what human potential can achieve when it is organized, disciplined, and guided by long-term vision. The U.S.’s failure demonstrates the opposite: how a system designed for capital accumulation can squander lives, resources, and opportunity on a massive scale.

If the United States wants to reclaim its potential, it cannot do so under the current capitalist framework. It cannot do so by pretending elections alone will create prosperity. It cannot do so by maintaining inequality as a “feature” of society. It must reimagine governance, investment, and human development with a vision equal to the scale of the challenge. Until then, every year that passes is another year of wasted potential. Another year of squandered lives. Another year the world builds the 21st century without the United States leading, or even fully participating.

Wake up. Learn. Organize. Demand systems that build, not waste. Human potential is not infinite—but it is capable of almost anything when given the right framework. China shows the power of collective vision. The United States shows the cost of collective failure. The choice is obvious.

Human potential is too valuable to waste. History is too clear to ignore. Action is too urgent to delay. Please share and subscribe.

Share

Sources & Further Reading