The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
8h

Yep, and the system is working exactly as it was designed…by capital.

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Alistair P-M's avatar
Alistair P-M
7h

And ~30 vacant homes per homeless person in the USA, a perfect illustration of the human cost of treating housing as a commodity, and in a market propped up by state investment

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