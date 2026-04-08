If a home can be built for under 10k in a factory, why are we paying 300k? Because the system isn’t built to house people—it’s built to extract value from them.

Housing isn’t expensive because of some mysterious shortage of materials or a lack of engineering capacity. The physical reality is far more blunt: at the level of commodity production, a basic family housing unit can be manufactured for roughly $7,000–$15,000, and in some cases even lower when you push standardization, scale, and minimal design.

That’s not a fringe claim—it’s already visible in global prefab and modular construction markets, particularly in places like China where industrialized housing production has been scaled up. Factory-built units routinely fall into the low five-figure range, and when stripped to essentials, even into the single-digit thousands.

So what explains the gulf between that and the six-figure price tags in the United States?

Not materials. Not engineering. Not even labor in any simple sense.

It’s the structure of the system.

Housing in the U.S. is not treated primarily as shelter—it’s treated as an asset class. Land is speculated on. Developers must extract profit. Finance capital inserts itself at every stage. Local zoning regimes fragment production. Regulatory and legal layers accumulate costs. Each step adds a toll, and each toll is justified as “necessary,” even though the underlying production process is already known and replicable.

The result is a contradiction: the commodity cost of housing can be driven very low through industrialization and scale, yet the final market price remains high because the system is designed to extract value, not minimize cost.

This isn’t a technical failure. It’s a political-economic one.

In a system organized around capital accumulation, scarcity is preserved because affordability undermines profit. Housing, instead of being treated as a universal social necessity, is disciplined as a commodity—one whose price must reflect returns to ownership, land control, and financial instruments.

So yes, housing can be made affordable for everyone. The material conditions already exist. What’s absent is not capability, but the social decision to organize production around human need rather than capital.

Until that changes, the numbers will stay distorted—and the crisis will remain “unsolved” by design.

Sources & Further Reading