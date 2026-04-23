The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
11hEdited

The truth may appear radical, only because it is not heard often enough.

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Jane Stoll's avatar
Jane Stoll
11h

You’re describing cult dynamics. I grew up in the Evangelical cult and was constantly told to “smile” or “smile more”, especially as a young adult. I was told I had to smile & look pretty all the time so non-Christians would realize how much happier & prettier Evangelical Christians were than nonbelievers, which of course wasn’t true at all. Cults are masters of the fake positivity thing—it’s something they ALL have in common.

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