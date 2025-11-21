The Dialectics of Destruction

Kathleen McCroskey
9m

When people suggest UBI, my first question is "what's your currency peg?" One of my favorites is a loaf of bread. The loaf of bread always has the same value, but the price varies according to the value of the currency, and by population numbers. For an increasing population, you need an increase in the number of fractional units in the bread price. If you don't tie UBI to be relative to a definite currency peg, the "system" will just absorb it, and take that as the new zero. If the government once again became it's own currency sovereign, the debt bondage imposed by the oligarchs would cease, taxation is unnecessary and the economy can be properly funded to promote productivity and human development. https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/imagine-an-economy-devoid-of-debt

Sammit
1h

UBI mitigates the toxic symptoms of rentier extraction policies, it does not address the underlying cause.

