Gaza Under Siege: Genocide Unfolding in Real Time
State-backed extermination, mass killings, and deliberate deprivation of the Palestinian people—documented by the UN and human rights groups.
The world watches, yet billions are denied the truth: Gaza is not just suffering—it is facing genocide. Share, expose, demand accountability.
By all credible measures, what’s happening in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes genocide:
Mass killings of tens of thousands of civilians.
Deliberate infliction of life conditions designed to destroy the population—blockade, starvation, denial of medical care.
Systematic displacement and destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.
Targeting of a specific national, ethnic, and religious group—the Palestinian people.
Independent bodies, including UN commissions, human rights organizations like Amnesty International, and even Israeli human rights groups like B’Tselem, have explicitly stated or documented that these actions meet the criteria of genocide or crimes against humanity.
This is state-sponsored, systematic extermination, fully recognized by the global majority outside the U.S. empire. There is no ambiguity in the evidence: it is genocide.
Sources & Further Reading
United Nations Human Rights Council – Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory (2025–2026)
UNHRC Report on Gaza
Amnesty International – “Israel’s Actions in Gaza: Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide” (2024)
Amnesty Report
B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories – “A Regime of Jewish Supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean” (2021)
B’Tselem Report
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) – Gaza Humanitarian Situation Reports (2026)
OCHA Gaza Reports
Al Jazeera – “Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 75,000 as Independent Data Verify Loss” (2026)
Al Jazeera Coverage
International Committee for Justice in Palestine (ICJP) – Evidence of civilian killings and humanitarian obstruction in Gaza
ICJP Report
ReliefWeb – Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) on Hostilities in Gaza (2026)
ReliefWeb Report
Some are condemned to hell on earth. Heaven and hell both thrive, but only the rich get to live good lives; i hope their hell awaits.
Articles like this keep Gaza in the news. Keep going, otherwise, the Genocide will spread!