The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
12hEdited

Some are condemned to hell on earth. Heaven and hell both thrive, but only the rich get to live good lives; i hope their hell awaits.

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Charles Kelly's avatar
Charles Kelly
9h

Articles like this keep Gaza in the news. Keep going, otherwise, the Genocide will spread!

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