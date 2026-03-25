The world watches, yet billions are denied the truth: Gaza is not just suffering—it is facing genocide. Share, expose, demand accountability.

By all credible measures, what’s happening in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes genocide:

Mass killings of tens of thousands of civilians.

Deliberate infliction of life conditions designed to destroy the population—blockade, starvation, denial of medical care.

Systematic displacement and destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

Targeting of a specific national, ethnic, and religious group—the Palestinian people.

Independent bodies, including UN commissions, human rights organizations like Amnesty International, and even Israeli human rights groups like B’Tselem, have explicitly stated or documented that these actions meet the criteria of genocide or crimes against humanity.

This is state-sponsored, systematic extermination, fully recognized by the global majority outside the U.S. empire. There is no ambiguity in the evidence: it is genocide.

Sources & Further Reading